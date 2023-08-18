Game between UCD and Galway United abandoned due to waterlogged pitch

Referee Rob Harvey had little options as parts of the pitch were becoming increasingly waterlogged as the first half progressed.
ABANDONED: The FAI Cup game between UCD and Galway United was abandoned at half-time due to a waterlogged pitch with Galway leading 2-0. Pic: John Sheridan/Sportsfile

Fri, 18 Aug, 2023 - 21:24
Paul Buttner

Sports Direct FAI Cup Round 2

UCD 0 Galway United 2 

(Game abandoned at half-time) 

UCD and Galway United must meet again after their FAI Cup second round clash at the UCD Bowl was abandoned at half-time.

The game is due to be replayed back at the UCD Bowl on Monday night.

John Caulfield's Galway, and a decent travelling support, were especially disappointed having run up a comfortable 2-0 lead.

Though, in truth, referee Rob Harvey had little options as parts of the pitch were becoming increasingly waterlogged as the first half progressed.

Galway had punished sloppy defending in the atrocious conditions of wind and rain to take the lead on 16 minutes.

UCD goalkeeper Kian Moore, in attempting to prevent a corner from a deflected cross, succeeded in merely parrying it into the feet of Stephen Walsh whose pull back was turned home by Ed McCarthy.

Good goalkeeping was required at the other end to prevent a College equaliser on 28 minutes.

Galway skipper on the night Brendan Clarke got down superbly to parry away a stinging long-range drive from Michael Gallagher.

Rob Slevin then bravely blocked a follow-up shot from Adam Wells as Galway survived to double their lead on 33 minutes.

First Moore did well to save with his feet when Aouachria pounced on a loose ball to race through one-on-one.

But he was helpless seconds later when Evan O’Connor threaded Ryan Manning in to finish well when drilling low into the far corner of Moore’s net.

With no let up in the rain, Harvey inspected the pitch ahead of the restart and called the game off.

UCD: Moore; Gallagher, Keaney, Wells, Osam; Barr, Keane, Verdon, Norris; Brennan; Kinsella-Bishop.

Galway United: Clarke; O’Connor, Slevin, Brouder, Donelon; Hurley, Borden; McCarthy, Walsh, Manning; Aouachria.

Referee: Rob Harvey (Dublin).

