All-Ireland final: Dublin player profiles

1. Abby Shiels (Lucan Sarsfields) Still only 21 and not tall but possibly the game’s best shot-stopper and very active and quick off her line. Made two spectacular saves against Cork last time out and kick-out speed is noticeable.

2. Niamh Crowley (Fingallians) Just 19 and also a talented camogie player, Crowley is not long out of minors but has taken her lead from the woman on her left since making her debut against Meath in the league. A tigerish fearless marker already.

3. Leah Caffrey (Na Fianna) The three-time All-Star is Dublin’s new defensive totem. Never quits on any ball and puts her body in where few would dare. Expect her to be Velcro-ed to Louise Ni Muirchearthaigh.

4. Aoife Kane (Kilmacud Crokes) Had to bide her time to break into this team and has played wing-back too but now a pivotal corner-back who can also go on the overlap and raid for a score. That’s unlikely this time though given Kerry’s full-forward line.

5. Lauren Magee (Kilmacud Crokes) Tall and rangey and a season in the AFLW underlined her power, pace and aerial ability. Has gone from midfield to a scoring wing-back, including 0-2 against Cork when she was Player of the Match.

6. Martha Byrne (Cuala) A key survivor from their four in-a-row, who’s moved from the corner to the centre to fill the huge gap left by Sinead Goldrick. A man-marker who can also operate as a sweeper, positionally brilliant.

7. Niamh Donlon (St Oliver Plunkett Eoghan Ruadh) Like Crowley she was a minor last year and is the first Plunkett's woman to play senior for Dublin. She impressed so much in a challenge game against Mayo in July that she has started the last three games.

8. Jennifer Dunne (Cuala) A 5’10” ball winner who causes havoc if allowed bomb through the middle. Bagged 0-4 off trademark bursts versus Cork. Another who wasn’t involved in the infamous ‘Battle of Donnycarney’.

9. Eilish O’Dowd (Na Fianna) Played for her native Leitrim until the commute became too much and is now Dublin’s ‘defensive’ midfielder. Did a massive marking job on Ciara O’Sullivan (held to 0-1) in the semi-final.

10. Caoimhe O Connor (Clontarf) A fantastic worker whose job is much more creator and defender than scorer. Kerry’s UL contingent will know her well as she made the 2022 Colleges HEC All-Star team by captaining TU Dublin.

11. Orlagh Nolan (Ballinteer St Johns) An Allstar in 2021 and a 2017 FAI Cup finalist with UCD Waves before concentrating on gaelic, she’s got great spatial awareness. Loves to come off the shoulder at speed and a serious scoring threat.

12. Kate Sullivan (St Sylveter’s) Smally but nippy and lethal if she gets a sniff of a goal. Topscored in Leinster (3-2) and racked 2-1 versus Donegal. No surprise that Cork dispatched Melissa Duggan to hold her to 0-1 last time out.

13. Hannah Tyrrell (Na Fianna) Dublin’s topscorer on 2-17 (10fs) this summer yet much more of a creator now than when originally returned from rugby. Not just a great kicker and aerial threat but makes great dummy runs and killer passes.

14. Carla Rowe (Clann Mhuire) A three-time All Star who’s sited much closer to goal now and only 8 of her 1-20 championship scores were frees. The beating blue heart of this team. Whenever Rowe plays well Dublin play well.

15. Jodi Egan (Foxrock Cabinteely) Another whose job is more provider than scorer yet she has picked off 0-7 to date while doing so much of the grunt work that creates space and angles for others to run through.

Bench options: Sinead Aherne, Niamh Hetherton, Niamh Donlon, Sinead Wylde, Annabelle Timothy, Ellen Gribben. Aherne only returned, like a shark into a pond, ahead of the quarter-final. She’s come off the bench late in their last two games and is mainly back to provide leadership in the dressing room but a seven-time All-star and former Player of the Year is some ace to have up your sleeve.

Manager: Mick Bohan (7th season).

After losing the 2021 final and being ousted by Donegal in 2022 quarter-final it was a surprise he stayed on. They’ve lost most of their four in-a-row superstars by now, forcing him to blood 16 new players in a difficult league run. Only in their last two games has Dublin’s trademark running game looked to have clicked. Winning the first ever Dublin-Kerry final with a new-look team would arguably be Bohan’s greatest achievement yet.