A report in the Middle East claimed talks were taking place between the Egypt international’s representatives and Al-Ittihad over a deal said to be worth over £155million over two years to the player.
Mohamed Salah ‘remains committed’ to Liverpool amid Saudi Arabia links

NO GO MO: Mohamed Salah’s agent has dismissed speculation linking the forward with a move to Saudi Arabia (Peter Byrne/PA)

Mon, 07 Aug, 2023 - 11:23
Carl Markham, PA

Mohamed Salah’s agent has dismissed speculation linking the Liverpool forward with a move to Saudi Arabia as the 31-year-old “remains committed” to the club.

A report in the Middle East claimed talks were taking place between the Egypt international’s representatives and Al-Ittihad over a deal said to be worth over £155million over two years to the player.

Salah’s former team-mate Fabinho has already made the move to Al-Ittihad this summer in a £40m transfer.

In that context the £60m fee being touted for Salah – who has scored 139 goals in 231 Premier League appearances – appeared to under-value a player who is only 12 months into a three-year deal which is the most lucrative contract in Liverpool’s history.

And Salah’s representative insists the former Chelsea and Roma forward has no intention of leaving Anfield in any case.

“If we considered leaving LFC this year, we wouldn’t have renewed the contract last summer. Mohamed remains committed to LFC,” Salah’s agent Ramy Abbas posted on Twitter.

VAR-ANE: Raphael Varane says new guidelines on added time are "damaging" to the game (Martin Rickett/PA)

Raphael Varane says players’ opinions being ignored over ‘damaging’ new rules

