Colin Sheridan: The night Kerry talisman David Clifford showed his mortal side 

Genius, Baudelaire told us, is nothing more nor less than childhood recaptured at will. Nothing like a French poet to nonchalantly define the indefinable, but, to be fair to the petit bard, he was on to something.

For if nothing else separates the immortals from the rest of us, it is NOT their ability to do the hard things consistently well - that would just make them great - but their ability to do great things with a childlike joy and gay abandon. Exhibit A, Leo Messi. He plays football now like he did when he was a kid. He may work harder than everyone, he may not, but what endures is the audacity of everything he does and the regularity with which he does it.

By Baudelaire’s metric, one could also view Kerry’s David Clifford as a genius. His ability to make the sport of Gaelic football - often not the easiest on the eye - appear to be something akin to Grace Kelly in Rear Window, is otherworldly. This last decade we have witnessed arguably the greatest football team of all time in Dublin, yet they achieved what they did without one individual reaching anywhere his level of transcendent brilliance.

The Brogans had their moments. Cluxton changed the game with his metronomic evolution. Kilkenny became the game's first great point guard, but nobody - even with a nod to the sporadic brilliance of Diarmuid Connolly - has come close to Clifford in terms of prolific output and the utter panache with which he delivers it. Maurice Fitz was an enigma. Maybe Peter Canavan and Gooch come close. This guy, though, with his size and athleticism and range of skills, well… he’s an alien.

Except one night he wasn’t. On a rainy night in Carlow last February, the genius was held scoreless from play in the Sigerson final between Clifford’s University of Limerick team and NUIG. In the year and half since - and almost two dozen games of top level football he’s played in that time - it remains the last time he didn’t kick a score from play. It's not as if he didn’t care, either, because Clifford is never indifferent to scoring when playing, and this was a Sigerson Cup final, the one medal that has eluded him, and the title he was undoubtedly brought to Limerick to win.

He lit up the competition en route to the final, too, scoring an incredible 5-20 in four games. It being the dead of winter, the midweek, late evening schedule meant there was a willing audience for a competition that for too long did not receive the recognition and attention it deserved. Thanks to quality streaming and excellent coverage from TG4, the Sigerson became the jewel in the GAA’s winter crown. So, how then, given it’s practically taken as a certainty that Clifford will score off you no matter who you are - did the unfancied NUIG, a heavy underdog heading into the final, put the shackles on a player who was virtually unstoppable in every game up to that showdown in Carlow?

First of all, it helps when you have Sean Kelly in your team, although, unlike Galway four months later in the senior final against Kerry, it was not Kelly who was picked to shadow Clifford, but his Moycullen team mate, Neil Mulcahy.

NUIG manager Maurice Sheridan explains why: “The key, we felt, to stopping David was denying him oxygen and cutting off the ball at source, thus frustrating him and getting him to drift outfield. We also felt we needed to populate his favourite receiving area, which, again, we identified as the 13 slot”.

With under a week to prepare and little time to train, NUIG opted for Mulcahy, a Galway panelist, to attempt the impossible. “Neil was a great match for Clifford in terms of size and speed, and he did a brilliant job being touch-tight on him. We deployed Sean (Kelly) in the pocket in front, simply because he’s one of the best readers of the game there is…and the catalyst for an awful lot of our attacks.”

It’s also what Sheridan sees as the biggest evolution in Clifford's game since that stormy night in Carlow - “We were relying on David not tracking back, not chasing Sean Kelly in this case, which allowed Sean to do what he does going forward. I think what we’ve seen from Clifford this year that was perhaps absent last season is his willingness to work harder on both sides of the ball”.

Is it too convenient to credit the Ulster influence of Paddy Tally and Colin Trainor for this more “team first” approach”?

“His willingness to do the dirty work and an ever-improving tackle technique means he’s even more of an asset to Kerry, which you wouldn’t have thought possible. Paul Mannion, in his pomp was never shy about tracking Keith Higgins, and could always score when it mattered.” Maybe Baudelaire’s definition was wrong, or just a tad incomplete. Maybe genius really is childhood captured on command - but with a willingness to track back.