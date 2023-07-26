Turner’s Cross to host Ireland’s U21 Euros qualifier double-header in September

Turner’s Cross will host the opening two matches of the Republic of Ireland’s U21 Euro 2025 qualification campaign against Turkey and San Marino.

The Irish Examiner understands that UEFA has given the home of Cork City FC the green light to host underage competitive international fixtures after the Munster Football Association facilitated the necessary upgrades to meet the organisation’s requirements.

It is believed that the FAI have agreed to hold their opening two Group A matches against Turkey and San Marino at the Cross in September following their successful friendly outing against Iceland in March, which saw a crowd of 6,048 attend their first match on Leeside in 14 years.

Ireland have also been drawn alongside Italy, Norway, and Latvia but while they are likely to be held in the Rebel County, no official venue will be confirmed until a later date.

Irish under 21 manager Jim Crawford has long been an admirer of Turner’s Cross and he admitted prior to that 2-1 triumph against the Icelandic side that he would like to base his squad here permanently if possible.

“We’re often talking about if there was somewhere else, we can play a game, and we all thought of Cork,” said Crawford at the time.

“As a staff, we’ve all played in Cork before. Alan Reynolds would have played for Cork. I played against Cork umpteen times at Turner's Cross, where it was packed and a real vocal hostile crowd. John O’Shea, when he was with us, loved the idea of playing in Cork.

“We needed to play there for many reasons. We even feel we owe Cork something, for the amount of players that we have in the senior team. Cork is a fantastic place for football and 14 years is a long time, too long.

“We set out to organise a game and if everything goes well as regards preparation, a good turnout, it certainly makes things interesting with regards to can we play the rest of our campaign here. And use this as our base.”

The Ireland U21s will begin their campaign with a double header at Turner’s Cross where they will take on Turkey on Friday September 8th before welcoming San Marino four days later on Tuesday September 12th.

Tickets for the two games are likely to be put on sale at the end of this week.