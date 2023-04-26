Manchester City hammer Arsenal to take control of Premier League title race

Manchester City 4 Arsenal 1

THE self-styled Premier League game of the season, possibly the decade, did not disappoint at the Etihad last night as goals by three of Manchester City’s men of the moment swung the title pendulum firmly in the direction of Pep Guardiola’s team.

So firmly that, by the time the dust had settled on the two goals from Kevin De Bruyne and one each from John Stones and Erling Haaland, City were being decreed champions elect in all quarters - no mean feat given that they are still two points behind Guardiola disciple Mikel Arteta and his Gunners this morning.

Ordinarily, a team is required to finish top of the table to be crowned as such but this is no ordinary team, or ordinary season and, even with City still having seven games left - nearly one fifth of an entire season - awarding Guardiola his fifth title in six seasons does not seem too presumptive.

Key, of course, is the fact that City have two games in hand, and the vastly superior goal difference, as they close in on Arsenal like a speeding juggernaut in the rear-view mirror of an increasingly anxious learner driver.

Seven games in which they face just two top-ten teams - Brighton and Brentford, in eighth and ninth, respectively, before last night - and in which they need to make up two points on their rivals.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland (left) celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Wednesday April 26, 2023. PA Photo. See PA Story SOCCER Man City. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

More importantly, City have now won 12 and drawn one of their last 13 games, and that draw was a tie-winning stalemate at Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Arsenal, haemorrhaging now at the most fatal time possible, have dropped nine points in their last four games.

And the evidence of that gulf in experience, quality and confidence was evident from kick-off at a packed Etihad that realised they were possibly witnessing history from their treble-chasing team.

Perhaps the most astonishing fact to report, however, lay in the fact that Haaland missed at least four chances, all virtually one-on-ones with Aaron Ramsdale before he finally beat him on 94 minutes.

Substitute Phil Foden played through a simple pass which Haaland struck home for his 49th goal of the season - ending what had been a frustrating night for him to that point and clinching the 4-1 final score.

But, by the time he had been played through by De Bruyne yet again, on 53 minutes, Haaland looked like a man who thought it was not his night and simply could not be bothered - a selfless pass back to his Belgian team-mate and De Bruyne stroked in City’s third.

That was merely an exercise in goal-difference padding, no bad contingency, just in case, with every goal on this night worth two in that column, head-to-head.

But the game had been decided in the first half, specifically added time, when Stones rose to meet De Bruyne’s inch-perfect free-kick and headed home powerfully from six yards for a goal which referee Michael Oliver initially ruled offside.

A lengthy VAR check showed that Ben White was playing his England team-mate onside by the length of his toe-cap and the goal was allowed, prompting the bizarre sight of raucous, title-winning celebrations full minutes after the ball had been put in the net.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (left) and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on the touchline during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Wednesday April 26, 2023. PA Photo. See PA Story SOCCER Man City. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

De Bruyne, heading towards the autumn of his phenomenal Premier League career, had yet another assist to go with the goal he had netted after seven minutes, instantly easing any hint of tension around the Etihad: not that much was evident, given the form of the respective teams.

The goal came, as so many City attacks did, from a simple route one ball down the middle, this from Stones, which Haaland controlled expertly and touched into the path of De Bruyne who advanced to the edge of the area before thumping the ball past Ramsdale.

The Arsenal keeper looked edgy, his kicking even more so, but he would recover to keep his team in the contest as City repeatedly barrelled their way through the middle against a defence that appeared to be suffering from post-traumatic stress by the time the interval arrived.

White did well to block one De Bruyne shot, the Belgian’s pass split the Gunners defence and Haaland’s shot was saved, a powerful Haaland blast was parried by Ramsdale at his near-post, Grealish played in the Norwegian who shot wide this time and then Gundogan’s run put Haaland through yet again only for him to shoot straight at the keeper.

All this took place in 14 minutes leading up to City’s second goal - and told the story of the game, if not the second half of this season.

There could be few complaints from Guardiola, although he would doubtless have found fault when his side gifted Arsenal an 86th minute consolation with substitute Leandro Trossard finding Rob Holding to shoot home from 16 yards. It was a goal that made barely a ripple on last night’s proceedings or, surely, the outcome of the title race.

Man City (4-1-4-1): Ederson 7; Walker 7, Dias 7, Stones 8, Akanji 7; Rodri 8; Silva 7, De Bruyne 10 (Alvarez 80), Gundogan 7 (Mahrez 71, 6), Grealish 7 (Foden 87); Haaland 7. Substitutes (not used) Phillips, Laporte, Ortega, Gomez, Palmer, Lewis.

Arsenal (4-3-3): Ramsdale 8; White 5, Holding 5, Gabriel 4, Zinchenko 4; Odegaard 5 (Smith Rowe 71, 5) , Partey 4, Xhaka 5 (Jorginho 60, 5); Saka 6 (Nelson 80), Jesus 5 (Nketiah 80), Martinelli 5 (Trossard 60, 6). Substitutes (not used) Tierney, Kiwior, Vieira, Nelson, Turner.

Referee: M Oliver 6