Pressure mounts on Graham Potter again after Chelsea's tame loss

CHELSEA 0 ASTON VILLA 2 (Watkins 18, McGinn 56)

As Chelsea prepare for the visit of Liverpool on Tuesday, older Blues fans may recall with bitterness the Reds' 'Miracle of Istanbul' from 2005, and also realise Graham Potter's side need a miracle of their own if they are to reach Istanbul, host again of the Champions League final this year.

Many Chelsea supporters still insist Luis Garcia's shot did not cross their goal-line for what turned out to be the decisive 'ghost goal' that enabled Liverpool to beat them in the Champions League semi-final, before coming back from the dead to beat AC Milan in the Istanbul final.

Chelsea's only chance of success this season will require similar fortitude and powers of recovery if they are to overcome Real Madrid in the quarter-finals and then possibly Bayern Munich or Manchester City in the semi-final.

And it might take a Lazarus-like resurrection to rescue Potter from losing his job, with the former Brighton manager now considered a 'dead man walking' and his departure expected sooner rather than later.

Saturday's defeat by Aston Villa was damaging on more than one level. A goal in each half, from Ollie Watkins and John McGinn, sent Chelsea tumbling to their tenth league defeat of the season and into the bottom half of the table, effectively ending any lingering hopes of a top-four finish.

They were booed off at half-time and full-time, and Potter faced more calls to quit from home supporters, as well as the inevitable chants of “You're getting sacked in the morning” from gleeful Villa fans.

Todd Boehly and his associates have insisted repeatedly since taking over from Roman Abramovich that they have a long-term plan and that Potter is central to it. After yet another dismal display from Potter's team, the owners' faith must be sorely tested now, especially now that German hotshot Julian Nagelsmann is available after being replaced at Bayern Munich by Thomas Tuchel, the manager Boehly and Co sacked earlier this season.

But sacking his replacement, Potter, will not be a cheap move, especially if they have to pay compensation to him and his staff. The club are already sailing close to the margins of Financial Fair Play, and cannot afford to spend millions more on payoffs. It would require generating substantial income, and if Chelsea fail to qualify for next season's Champions League, which can be worth over €100million depending on progress, then the club will have to make significant player sales.

Supporters would certainly be happy to see the back of some of those on show in recent weeks, including Marc Cucurella, whose defensive howler gifted Watkins the chance to lob Kepa Arrizabalaga for Villa's opening goal in the 18th minute. Chelsea paid Brighton €65million for the Spanish defender last September, but the club would be lucky to claw back half that fee if he were to be sold this summer.

Mykhailo Mudryk was another expensive signing, when Chelsea snatched him from under Arsenal's noses for almost €100 million last summer, but the Ukrainian is woefully short of form and confidence, as was evident when he hit a tame shot straight at Villa keeper Emi Martinez in the first half.

McGinn showed Mudryk how to do it ten minutes after the break with a superb strike from 25 yards that effectively ended Chelsea's chances of a comeback. Even though the statistics suggest they were dominant, with 69 per cent possession and 27 shots on goal compared with Villa's five, Chelsea never looked convincing and their most dangerous-looking attacker was Ben Chilwell, the England left-back.

“If you look at the stats of the game there is a lot we did right, we had chances, one-on-ones, but the most important stat, putting the ball into the net, we were second-best,” said Potter afterwards.

"I have to take responsibility. We are a team, we have to stay together, we are together. We win or lose together. We will recover and we will prepare for the next game. We need to respond, that's clear."

Chelsea have now lost as many games - ten - as they have won in the league this season, and have lost four times at home without scoring. Having appeared to turn a corner with three wins in early March, they are on the slide again, and the visit of Liverpool will be another test of the team's abilities and the fans' patience.

Potter's position will be under scrutiny after every game, win or lose. Even if he were to win the Champions League – and it is a huge if given Chelsea's form – Tuchel's dismissal barely a year after winning Europe's premier prize demonstrates how ruthless owners can be.

It is also illuminating to look at Villa's transformation since they sacked Steven Gerrard and replaced him with Unai Emery last October. The Spaniard has taken Villa steadily up the table, overtaking Chelsea on Saturday, and only Manchester City and his former club Arsenal have won more games than Villa in that period.

Now Villa's sights are set on qualifying for European competition, although Emery admits: “It will be very difficult, but we are winning matches, in the top ten now, and we will give our all to achieve it.”

Boehly has much loftier ambitions in the long run, to make Chelsea the dominant club not just in England but in Europe too.

Whether Potter will be given the chance to make that transformation from mid-table to miracle-worker is another question.

CHELSEA 3-4-3: Arrizabalaga 6; James 7, Koulibaly 6, Cucurella 5 (Pulisic 80); Loftus-Cheek 6 (Kante 57), Fernandez 6, Kovacic 6 (Gallagher 80), Chilwell 6; Mudryk 4 (Madueke 57), Havertz 5, Felix 6.

ASTON VILLA 4-2-3-1: Martinez 8; Young 7, Konsa 8, Mings 7, Moreno 7 (Digne 89); Kamara 7 (Chambers 46), Luiz 7 (Dendoncker 87); McGinn 9, Buendia 7 (Bailey 76), Ramsey 8; Watkins 8.

Referee: A Madley 6/10.