Donal Lenihan: A happy and glorious evening at Lansdowne Road

THE bigger the prize, the greater the anxiety levels but Ireland got there in the end. The scenes after the final whistle sounded at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday were, to borrow a line from the visitors' national anthem “happy and glorious”.

The outpouring of joy, giddiness and sense of pride that descended from the stands were matched in equal measure by the brave Irish gladiators who allowed the veil of professionalism to evaporate for a moment as our gallant heroes let their true emotions rise to the surface.

And so they should. Winning only a fourth Grand Slam in Irish rugby history, this win sets these players apart. Many of the younger generation in the stands will regale their grandchildren with tales of what it was like to be in Lansdowne Road on the day Ireland captured a first ever Grand Slam at Irish rugby headquarters.

The 61 year gap between that historic first success in Ravenhill, Belfast in 1948 until Brian O'Driscoll led his charges to the holy grail in Cardiff in 2009 made that achievement massively significant. When O'Driscoll shook hands with Jack Kyle, the legendary hero of 1948 on the sideline of the Millennium Stadium that afternoon, the baton was handed over and a promising new era for Irish rugby began.

Three Slams in 14 years more than makes up for the 61-year drought that went before. Irish rugby was beginning its rise to unprecedented levels. Winning a Grand Slam is notoriously difficult and anyone thinking England would rock up at the Aviva and hand Ireland one on a silver platter was delusional.

The fact that Ireland were pushed all the way for long periods by an England side with a very limited game plan, designed to frustrate the hosts, will stand to this group. I made the point in the buildup to the game that England would seek to turn this contest into an arm wrestle. If they tried to match Ireland in a broken field attack fest, they wouldn’t stand a chance.

Hence England kicked long and often, chased as if their lives depended on it and took the tempo out of the game by taking the knee for unnecessary treatment all too often. It didn't help either that, on the other side of the equation, a number of the Irish players were exposing the nerves that the enormity an occasion like this was bound to produce.

Dan Sheehan over threw at a early line out. Hugo Keenan dropped a ball for the first time in the championship and badly sliced a kick to touch as did his captain, Johnny Sexton. Tadhg Furlong passed to fresh air on three occasions. The magnitude of the prize appeared to be getting to Ireland and resulted in an uncharacteristic fifteen handling errors by the 50th minute alone. These players were human after all.

Given the vitriol thrown the way of the England forwards after the capitulation up front against France, it was no surprise to see those same players throw themselves into contact as if there was no tomorrow. Ellis Genge, Jamie George and Kyle Sinckler went after Ireland in every scrum with good effect while Maro Itoje, a pale shadow of the menacing colossus we had come to take for granted over the course of the tournament to date, reserved his best performance for this outing.

Steve Borthwick knew coming into this game that to have any chance of living with Ireland’s multi-layered attack, England had to gamble at the breakdown in terms of committing bodies and chasing turnovers. Jack Willis, outstanding throughout, made his presence felt early on with a brilliant turnover penalty that lifted all around him.

The margins are so tight when seeking to slow down opposition ball at the ruck that it often comes with a price. England came into this contest as the most disciplined side in the tournament with 34 penalties conceded, an average of just over eight per game. That’s excellent.

Such was the pressure exerted by Ireland in the opening half alone, and with England gambling in the contact area, Borthwick’s men had already exceeded that average with 10 penalties alone in the 40 minutes of frenzied action.

Having failed to collect a card of any description in the opening four games, a red card for full back Freddie Steward was always going to be game changing. While adhering to protocols and going through the process in relation to tackle height, force, level of danger and potential mitigation, South African referee Jako Peyper had no choice to show red but it was difficult not to feel a degree of sympathy for the England full back.

Steward had little or no time to adjust when Keenan stumbled into his path but, the impact was sufficient to ensure that Ireland’s outstanding No 15 would play no further part in the game. So for the second year in a row, with second row Charlie Ewels lasting only 80 seconds in Twickenham last season, England were reduced to 14 men against Ireland courtesy of a clumsy high hit.

Even with the numerical advantage, Ireland struggled to impose any form of dominance in the third quarter, failing to get any sustained foothold in the opposition half of the field. Then, as was the case against Wales in the opening contest and against Scotland last time out, Ireland hit the opposition with a brace of tries within quick succession to kill off any possibility of a shock result.

The brilliantly executed tries, between the 62nd and 68th minutes put paid to England’s brave if ultimately fruitless challenge and highlighted once again that when game changing moments are required, this Irish side has the tools to deliver.

The first was a product of ruthless execution with a series of rucks set up with military precision off an attacking scrum resulting in Robbie Henshaw powering over the English line courtesy of a beautiful short pop from Bundee Aki.

The second, this time off an attacking line out, came from the accuracy of Ireland’s short pop passes. Having fed the initial line out, man of the match Sheehan carried twice in the build up before finding himself on the end of a magnificent off load from Jack Conan that sent the brilliant Irish hooker in for his second try of a magical day for him. What a player he has turned out to be.

For Ireland’s inspirational captain and new tournament record points scorer it was somewhat fitting that his final act in a Six Nations game should come with assistance from the team doctor. For 14 years now, Sexton has left everything on the field of play in order to make sure his team comes out on top.

His final act, attempting to prevent his former Lions teammate Jamie George from touching down for an England try, mirrored the defiance he has shown throughout his remarkable career. The groin injury received meant his exit took a little bit longer than he would have liked.

Even that seemed appropriate as it enabled the entire stadium to rise to their feet, with a sustained and heartwarming applause to acknowledge the key role Ireland’s totemic leader has played in elevating the national team to heights we seldom thought possible.

The journey, for Sexton and his squad, still has road to travel. Hopefully the best is yet to come.