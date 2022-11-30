FAI Intermediate Cup holders Rockmount to face Usher Celtic in fourth round

Munster Senior League side Rockmount, who overcame Bluebell United in the final at Turner's Cross last season, face a trip to Dublin to face Usher Celtic
HOLDERS: Rockmount's Eoin Murphy clashes with Carrigaline's Stephen D'Arcy during the FAI Intermediate Cup 3rd round. Pic: Howard Crowdy

Wed, 30 Nov, 2022 - 15:50
James Whelan

Intermediate Cup holders Rockmount face a tough trip to Usher Celtic in the fourth round of the FAI Intermediate Cup.

Ulster Senior League side Cockhill Celtic face a long trip down to Avondale United whilst Home Farm will welcome Drumcondra FC. 

All ties are set to be played the week ending January 22, 2023 with the full draw results below.

FAI Intermediate Cup - 2022/23 Fourth Round Draw 

St Mochtas v Ringmahon Rangers 

Home Farm FC v Drumcondra FC 

Kilbarrack United v Killester Donnycarney 

Lucan United or Glebe North v St. Patrick's CYFC 

Usher Celtic v Rockmount AFC 

Avondale United v Cockhill Celtic 

Portlaoise AFC v Skerries Town FC 

Bangor Celtic FC v Willow Park FC

