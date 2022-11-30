FAI Intermediate Cup holders Rockmount to face Usher Celtic in fourth round

Intermediate Cup holders Rockmount face a tough trip to Usher Celtic in the fourth round of the FAI Intermediate Cup.
Munster Senior League side Rockmount, who overcame Bluebell United in the final at Turner's Cross last season, face a trip to Dublin to face Usher Celtic whilst St Mochtas will welcome Ringmahon Rangers.
Ulster Senior League side Cockhill Celtic face a long trip down to Avondale United whilst Home Farm will welcome Drumcondra FC.
All ties are set to be played the week ending January 22, 2023 with the full draw results below.
St Mochtas v Ringmahon Rangers
Home Farm FC v Drumcondra FC
Kilbarrack United v Killester Donnycarney
Lucan United or Glebe North v St. Patrick's CYFC
Usher Celtic v Rockmount AFC
Avondale United v Cockhill Celtic
Portlaoise AFC v Skerries Town FC
Bangor Celtic FC v Willow Park FC