'Watershed moment' as WNL clubs now allowed to offer pro contracts

Women's National League clubs will be allowed to offer professional contracts for the first time next season.

After agreement by the FAI and the League of Ireland, clubs can begin to offer paid contracts from Thursday, December 1.

Contracts will be subject to the same minimum wage regulations that apply to men’s players in the League of Ireland.

There will no obligation on clubs to offer paid contracts — players can be retained on an amateur, semi-pro or professional basis.

However, the ability to offer paid deals will enable clubs to secure players for a full season and ensure that clubs are compensated if players move to another professional club. It will also allow the loan of players into the WNL from other professional leagues.

Describing the agreement as a "watershed moment", League of Ireland director Mark Scanlon said: "Today’s announcement is hugely important in the development of the women’s game in Ireland and represents a watershed moment for the SSE Airtricity Women’s National League. Though attendances, standards and exposure of the game have increased in recent years, women’s football in Ireland still has a long way to go to achieve the potential we know it has.

"The announcement of professional contracts for SSE Airtricity Women’s National League players will prove to be a significant milestone in the history of the game here and comes at an apt time as our Women’s National Team, which features many of our WNL players, gets ready to compete at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. Clubs will now be able to provide certainty and a platform for growth for their players as they look to progress on and off the pitch. We look forward to working with all our League of Ireland Clubs to help ease this exciting transition.”