Cian Coleman pens new deal with Cork City

Cork City captain Cian Coleman has extended his stay with the club after signing a new contract on Friday.

Coleman made 26 league appearances for the club during the 2022 campaign, which ended in the Leesider captaining his side to the First Division title.

The 25-year-old has been a vital cog in the City machine since returning to his boyhood club in 2020 after stints at Cobh Ramblers, Limerick FC and St Pats.

A versatile player, Coleman has played in the heart of the City defence as well as filling in in the middle of the park when needed this past season. He becomes the first player to re-sign with the Rebel Army amid the ongoing sale of the club to businessman Dermot Usher, which is subject to a FORAS vote on December 4th.

Speaking after signing on with the club, Coleman noted his delighted to be heading back into the top division in Irish football.

“I am really pleased to have signed back again for another season. We had a brilliant season last season; getting promoted back to the Premier Division was the target for all of us and we know that is where this club belongs, so we were delighted to achieve that.

"For myself, personally, as a Corkman, it was an honour to captain the team all season and to lift the league trophy was a moment I will never forget.”

“We are looking forward to being back in the Premier Division again. The crowds we had at Turner’s Cross, and away from home, all year were fantastic, and there will be some massive games at the Cross next year, so I’m sure the fans will be out again in their numbers. I can’t wait for next season!”

City boss Colin Healy welcomed the news, saying: “I am very pleased that Cian has signed back again for next year. He has been a big part of what we have done over the last couple of years, and has been a real leader in the group. He has been a really good captain for us, he’s a Cork lad who came up through the academy and he really understands what it means to play for the club.

The club have not divulged the length of the contract signed by Coleman.