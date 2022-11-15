Sciath na Scol: Scoil Oilibhéir, Gaelscoil Chionn tSáile, Summercove, and Aghada savour victory

Another exciting round of Sciath na Scol action took place in Páirc Ui Chaoimh on Tuesday
Cathal Lynch of Castlemartyr breaking between Aghada players Finbar Alcock and Cormac Casshman during their DF4 Allianz Sciath na Scol Chorcaí final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Dan Linehan

Tue, 15 Nov, 2022 - 19:49
Andrew Horgan

Another exciting round of Sciath na Scol action took place in Páirc Ui Chaoimh on Tuesday and in the end, it was the teams from Scoil Oilibhéir, Gaelscoil Chionn tSáile, Summercove National School, and Aghada who were celebrating.

In the first match, Scoil Oilibhéir lifted the Allianz Sciath na Scol Chorcaí Urban GF2 title as they defeated Scoil Aiséirí Chríost 2-4 to 1-2 in their final.

A sensational individual performance from Lauren O’Mahony, which saw the talented number 10 claim 2-1 of their total, was enough to help her school land the silverware.

It would come at the expense of a spirited Aiséiri Chríost squad, who more than played their part in the game.

They even led at the half time break thanks to Jane O’Brien Gabriel’s deflected goal from a 45 along with two excellent points from Megan O’Mahony but O’Mahony’s class helped Oilibhéir battle back to secure the win.

In the second game of the morning, Gaelscoil Chionn tSáile became the DGF5 champions as they edged past Kilbrittain National School 3-6 to 4-1 in another enthralling finale.

On her way to scoring the first goal, Lauren O’Mahony, Scoil Oilibheir battles with Maya Ivanov, Ellie O’Leary, Shona Desmond, Scoil Aiseiri Chríost at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Jim Coughlan
On her way to scoring the first goal, Lauren O’Mahony, Scoil Oilibheir battles with Maya Ivanov, Ellie O’Leary, Shona Desmond, Scoil Aiseiri Chríost at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Jim Coughlan

Impressive performances from Aoileann Ní Shé, Amy Nic Ghiolla Phádraig and Róisín Ní Ciardhubháin in particular ensured it was Kinsale celebrating shortly after full time.

But they needed to survive a late fightback from a resilient Kilbrittain side, whose goals came from Sophie O’Mahony, Lily Ustianowski, and Rose O’Mahony.

In the third and penultimate final of the day, Summercove National School landed the DF5 cup as they saw off the challenge of Kinsale, who were looking to secure back-to-back triumphs, 0-6 to 0-2 in a tight and tense encounter.

A masterclass in converting dead-ball situations from the talented Joe O’Sullivan proved to be the difference between the two teams as Summercove battled to a hard-earned victory.

Three frees and a 45 from O’Sullivan, along with two Rory Barry scores from play was enough to see them edge past Kinsale, whose points came from Tadhg Diolún and a John Ó Murchú free.

Roisin Ni Ciardhubhain of Gaelscoil Choinn tSaile solos away from Kilbrittain’s Niamh McKewin at Páirc Ui Chaoimh. Picture: Jim Coughlan
Roisin Ni Ciardhubhain of Gaelscoil Choinn tSaile solos away from Kilbrittain’s Niamh McKewin at Páirc Ui Chaoimh. Picture: Jim Coughlan

Finally, in the fourth and last clash of the day, a blistering second-half display from Aghada secured them the DF4 Cup as they came from behind to beat Castlemartyr 3-4 to 1-4 in a thrilling decider.

Goals from Jack Kelliher and James Irwin in the second period were all that separated the teams in the end as Aghada, who also found the net through Sam Aherne while Eolann Deane claimed three points (two from frees), hung on to the victory.

Castlemartyr pushed them all the way though and a goal and two points from the excellent Fabian Miscoi had even given Castlemartyr the lead by two at the interval but it wasn’t to be their afternoon.

