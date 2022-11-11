Steve Davis: Wolves ‘ready for the challenge’ under new boss Julen Lopetegui

New Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui will inherit a squad ready for the fight, according to caretaker Steve Davis
INCOMING: Julen Lopetegui will take charge of Wolves on Monday. Pic: PA

Fri, 11 Nov, 2022 - 16:39
Nick Mashiter

New Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui will inherit a squad ready for the fight, according to caretaker Steve Davis.

Former Spain coach Lopetegui will watch Saturday’s visit of Arsenal before officially taking over on Monday.

Wolves are second bottom of the Premier League, with Davis having won two of his seven games in all competitions including Wednesday’s 1-0 Carabao Cup victory over Leeds.

“They are in a much better place for Julen to come and work with. They are ready for the challenge and they are fighting,” Davis said, ahead of Wolves’ final game before the World Cup break.

“You can see from Bouba’s (Traore) goal the other day (against Leeds) how much they are together. They are jumping off the bench and in the little huddles, it’s been a long time since I’ve seen that type of thing. The last time was with Nuno (Espirito Santo).

“That’s a great picture to see, in that five weeks that’s the bit which has changed. When we came in the mood was very low.

“I spoke to him (Lopetegui) this morning, we were doing our usual planning just before our analysis meeting. We shared a brief conversation and there are further conversations to take place about the squad and the last five weeks.

“When you know when the end is you can plan for that period. Initially it was game-by-game, then the new year and then after Arsenal. You have to adapt and understand.

“I will look back at it as a really good experience, something I never dreamed would happen as a kid, and I would like to think some legacies have been left in terms of young players getting opportunities. The only tinge of disappointment is not getting as many points as we would have liked.”

Jonny is a doubt for Wolves with a hamstring injury. Raul Jimenez (groin) is out while Diego Costa is banned for the hosts.

More in this section

<p>Spain's coach Luis Enrique gestures during a press conference for the unveiling of the official list of Spain's players for the football 2022 World Cup in Qatar at the Las Rozas football sports city near Madrid, on November 11, 2022. (Photo by Pierre-Philippe Marcou / AFP) (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP via Getty Images)</p>

Fati in but Thiago and De Gea left out of Spain World Cup squad

READ NOW

