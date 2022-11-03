Stakes couldn't be higher for Waterford and Galway

One of the First Division clubs taken over by wealthy owners midseason will have another year on the margins looking up to the top tier
Stakes couldn't be higher for Waterford and Galway

ALL ON THE LINE: Galway United manager John Caulfield before the SSE Airtricity League First Division play-off semi-final first leg match between Longford Town and Galway United at Bishopsgate in Longford. Pic: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Thu, 03 Nov, 2022 - 17:10
John Fallon

It’s reached the stage where league games morph into Cup football and the stakes couldn’t be higher for Waterford and Galway United.

Whether it takes 90 minutes, extra-time or even penalties at Markets Field on Friday night, one of the First Division clubs taken over by wealthy owners midseason will have another year on the margins looking up to the top tier.

A week ago at the same venue, Waterford luxuriated in dominating Treaty United in the semi-final while in the midlands Galway scraped a draw at Longford Town.

The weekend was a different story, as the Blues almost allowed a three-goal buffer slip and John Caulfield’s Tribesmen finished the tie by that margin with a 3-0 triumph at Eamonn Deacy Park.

“John's Galway side had the upper hand over the league games and they’ll be more than up for this game,” said Waterford boss Danny Searle. “They’re always organised, a big physical team and look to get forward.” 

Meanwhile, Ian Ryan could be assuming the Longford Town managerial vacancy after formally quitting fellow First Division outfit Wexford. Ryan only extended his contract in May till the end of 2023 after rejecting the chance of managing their south-east rivals Waterford. More recently, advanced talks with Bohemians over the vacancy at Dalymount Park concluded without agreement.

Gary Cronin resigned from Longford on Monday, fresh from their playoff defeat to Galway United.

More in this section

Cork City v Wexford - SSE Airtricity League First Division Major setback for Wexford FC as manager Ryan quits
Spain Soccer La Liga Pique announces he will retire after final Barca appearance this weekend
Sean Gannon competes for the ball 3/11/2022 Rovers' Conference campaign ends in narrow defeat in Sweden
<p>Alejandro Garnacho scores Manchester United's winning goal against Real Sociedad. Picture: AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos</p>

Man United miss out on top spot but revival gathers pace

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.219 s