It’s reached the stage where league games morph into Cup football and the stakes couldn’t be higher for Waterford and Galway United.
Whether it takes 90 minutes, extra-time or even penalties at Markets Field on Friday night, one of the First Division clubs taken over by wealthy owners midseason will have another year on the margins looking up to the top tier.
A week ago at the same venue, Waterford luxuriated in dominating Treaty United in the semi-final while in the midlands Galway scraped a draw at Longford Town.
The weekend was a different story, as the Blues almost allowed a three-goal buffer slip and John Caulfield’s Tribesmen finished the tie by that margin with a 3-0 triumph at Eamonn Deacy Park.
“John's Galway side had the upper hand over the league games and they’ll be more than up for this game,” said Waterford boss Danny Searle. “They’re always organised, a big physical team and look to get forward.”
Meanwhile, Ian Ryan could be assuming the Longford Town managerial vacancy after formally quitting fellow First Division outfit Wexford. Ryan only extended his contract in May till the end of 2023 after rejecting the chance of managing their south-east rivals Waterford. More recently, advanced talks with Bohemians over the vacancy at Dalymount Park concluded without agreement.
Gary Cronin resigned from Longford on Monday, fresh from their playoff defeat to Galway United.