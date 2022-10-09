Ireland's competitive record against their Euro rivals

Stephen Kenny's men were handed a daunting qualification group this morning. 
Ireland's competitive record against their Euro rivals

BALL WAS THERE: Roy Keane of Ireland tackles Marc Overmars of Holland at LAmsdowne Road in 2001.

Sun, 09 Oct, 2022 - 15:55
Paul Kelly

Ireland v. Netherlands in competitition: P11 W2 D3 L6 F13 A21 

Ireland have lost all four European Championship meetings with the Dutch in the last four decades.

Following home and away defeats for Eoin Hand's team in 1982-83 qualifiers, Wim Kieft's spinning header knocked Jack Charlton's Boys in Green out of the Euro '88 finals in West Germany.

Seven years later the Dutch beat Ireland 2-0 in a Euro '96 play-off at Anfield which proved to be Charlton's last match in charge.

Ireland's two competitive victories against the Netherlands came in World Cup qualifiers 21 years apart, notably Jason McAteer's winner at Lansdowne Road in 2001.

Ireland v. France in competition: P13 W3 D3 L7 F12 A19 

France won the only previous Euro clash with Ireland, coming from behind to eliminate Martin O'Neill's team in Euro 2016 with a 2-1 victory at Lyon.

The other 12 competitive meetings were staged as World Cup qualifiers, most recently the controversial play-off second leg in Paris 13 years ago, when Thierry Henry took a hand to ensure France's progress.

Ireland v. Greece in competition: P0 

All three matches between Ireland and Greece since 2000 have been friendly fixtures. Ireland failed to score a single goal, losing both home matches 0-1 (2000, 2012) and drawing 0-0 in Athens (2002).

Ireland v. Gibraltar in competition: P4 W4 D0 L0 F14 A0 

This is the third time Ireland have been drawn with Gibraltar in a Euro qualifying group.

The 7-0 rout by Martin O'Neill's team in Dublin eight years ago remains the second-highest win in Ireland's history. Gibraltar have failed to score in 360 minutes against Ireland.

Stephen Kenny admits Ireland will need something extraordinary after nightmare draw

Stephen Kenny admits Ireland will need something extraordinary after nightmare draw

