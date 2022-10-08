Colin Healy: 'We are back now but we need to work hard' 

Colin Healy wasn’t on the pitch long when Sean Maguire’s tame strike trickled into the far bottom left corner of the net in the final minute of extra time to decide the 2016 FAI Cup final.

The former Republic of Ireland international was a starter nine years earlier when City narrowly defeated Longford Town in normal time to lift the national cup at the RDS.

He also collected winner’s medals for the Setanta Sports Cup in 2008 and the FAI President’s Cup in 2016 during his time wearing the famous City jersey as a player.

But on Friday night he secured his first piece of silverware as the club’s manager after they sealed their return to the top flight of Irish football by landing the first-division title.

So how does success as a footballer compare to success as a head coach?

“It’s a small bit different. I’m delighted for everybody. Yeah, it probably hasn’t sunk in yet until you actually get the trophy,” admits Healy, who in typical fashion would rather the spotlight be focused on others.

“It’s brilliant to be back in the Premier League. It has been a great season for us and I’m delighted to get over the line. It’s a credit to all the boys,” he continues.

“I’m delighted for everybody in Cork, we are back in the Premier League. It’s been a tough few years with Cork City - it has - but we are back now but we need to work hard now to make sure we stay in the league.

“This is where I learned all my coaching. I got the opportunity to come in with the academy and work with the 19s and I was the head of the academy - I was there for a few years - then obviously I got an opportunity with the first team.

“I really enjoy it. I always wanted to be a manager, I love the coaching, I love the game, and I have got a very good backroom staff and it’s about having the right players as well.

“I’m delighted for everybody connected with the club, we have put an awful lot into it so I’m thrilled.

“We have been fantastic all year but don’t get me wrong, sometimes we could have played better but that happens with every team.

“What I have learned in first-team management is that it’s about winning. Sometimes if you don’t play well and win… winning is all that matters so tonight is fantastic and we will enjoy the next few weeks.

“It’s a big step. You have got some serious teams (in the Premier Division) and we have seen that when we played Derry so we need to work hard as a club and hopefully bring in the right players for next year and kick on again.

“I want to be a good manager. I want to work hard, I like working hard and all my coaching staff are the same. We want the best for Cork City and for the people of Cork.

“I’m delighted, I’m delighted and we can enjoy the next few weeks.”

The players and the fans - 6,035 were in attendance to see City claim the title with a 0-0 draw with Wexford at Turner’s Cross - had finally left the pitch when this interview was taking place in front of the Shed End on Friday night.

While the supporters were certainly heading to one of the nearest bars, how were the squad and coaching staff going to celebrate?

“I don’t know, I don’t know, they are probably all gone, I don’t know. I would imagine they will all be out tomorrow celebrating. I think they deserve it, they can do what they want to be honest,” adds Healy.

And as for his own plans?

“What will I do tonight? It’s half ten now, it’s getting late so I don’t think I will do much now tonight. I might do something over the weekend,” concludes the reserved but extremely proud Corkman.