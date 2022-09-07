Sidelined Conway liking Munster's new dynamic

After watching from afar as Ireland made history in New Zealand, Andrew Conway is using the experience as motivation to get back in the mix for World Cup selection following summer knee surgery.

The Munster wing, capped 30 times by Ireland, has had a frustrating time sidelined by knee issues since March, missing Ireland secure the Triple Crown at the tail end of the Six Nations and then having got back on the field for the closing stages of the URC season being sent for surgery that forced him out of Andy Farrell’s squad that beat the All Blacks back to back on New Zealand soil.

Munster will kick off the new campaign in Cardiff a week on Friday but having had cartilage removed from his left knee, the 31-year-old does not expect to add to his 149 Munster appearances until middle to late October. Yet speaking as the province’s representative at the pre-season URC media day near Slough yesterday, Conway was able to look forward with relish to a new dawn under incoming head coach Graham Rowntree and regaining his place in the national squad.

"Hundred percent, the motivation is the big one. You've got to use these things on a personal level, you've got to use whatever you can in the best way you can,” Conway said.

"You can sit there and sulk and your mind can go in a different way, 'Now these lads have done this and I'm going to be down'. That in my opinion is not the correct way to use it.

“Use it as the lads have gone to another level now and I'm going to go with them, I'm going to be back in there and doing my thing, putting myself forward for selection. That's the only way you can use it to your benefit.

“So it's unbelievably exciting but there's a lot of rugby to be played provincially, nationally, before we even get to the end of this season and you start talking about World Cups. It's one of those things where it's there and you're 100 per cent aware of it and it's not something we'll pretend you don't think of, because you definitely do.

"These things are a few times in your lifetime if you're really fortunate but if you get too far ahead, that's wherein lies a bit of the mistake, so you try to balance the two, that's the happy medium space you want to be in.”

With 12 months to the World Cup in France, Conway’s more immediate priorities are getting back on the training pitch and starting to work with new attack coach Mike Prendergast. His first impressions of the former Racing assistant and Munster scrum-half as well as new defence coach Denis Leamy, are all positive.

"Brilliant, for Prendy in particular, he's approaching us in the gym, coming up with the laptop and showing us stuff to do with wing plays. He's a big fan of Juan Imhoff so he shows me a lot of Juan Imhoff clips! Very much in line with what we're doing nationally as well, I know Prendy and Paul O'Connell are best mates or not far off it and they're in a lot of contact, we're trying to marry it up a small bit so we're consistent.

"He's a properly nice guy too and that comes across, I know that's a bit of a Mickey Mouse thing to say, but he really is.

“Then you've got Leams who is on the different spectrum, he tells it how it is so there have been some meetings where lads maybe haven't been used to getting a bollocking for small details off the ball that actually make the whole thing go around - they're now being shown and being brought up and they're the things that matter, when you're away from the ball what are you doing to make the fella around you look good.

"Sometimes those things don't get seen if you're not looking for them, you're looking at the tackle or the breakdown; they're the important things, the next phase that are going to win you a gainline or get you a double hit.

"And Wig (Rowntree) is overseeing it all and managing it, obviously still in charge of the breakdown and the scrum and we're just trying to put it all together.

"It's early days, these things aren't going to happen overnight and we've got to be a small bit patient with it, much like when Faz came in with Ireland, it didn't click straightaway but we saw where we wanted to go.

"Whenever you guys are watching on and things mightn't be clicking immediately, the temptation is to think it's not working. These things, the real detail around it, take time so I'm looking forward to seeing how it goes and it's going to be a big start to the season.

"The URC has grown so much over the last while now, it's really competitive across the board and we've got to dive straight into it and see where we are.”