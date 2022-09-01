Transfer centre: United seal Antony signing, City complete Akanji deal, Liverpool close in on Arthur Melo

Manchester United have completed the signing of Antony from Ajax in a deal worth €100m.

The Brazilian made it clear he wanted to leave the Eredivisie to move to the Premier League, and he has his wish. It’s an exciting signing for Manchester United fans.

United are still in the market for a second-choice goalkeeper, with Newcastle’s Martin Dubravka the key target.

“This is an incredible moment in my career to be joining one of the most iconic clubs in the world,” Antony said. “I’m thankful to everyone who has believed in me, especially my family, and all my coaches and team-mates, because I could not have got here without them."

Across Manchester, Manuel Akanji is officially a City player.

The defender joins from Borussia Dortmund for £16.7m, and has signed a contract until 2027. The move came out of the blue a couple of days ago and means City now have five senior centre-backs, with John Stones, Rúben Dias, Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Aké already on the books.

“It was a bit unexpected in the last stage of the transfer market, but I had no doubts about moving,” Akanji said. “I’m here to prove myself. I want to show everyone that they were right in choosing me.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool are attempting to sign Brazil midfielder Arthur Melo on a season-long loan from Juventus.

The 26-year-old, who swapped Barcelona for Turin as part of the deal for Miralem Pjanic in 2020, has been made available by the Italian club and received an offer from Liverpool. The deal would be a loan with no obligation to buy, leaving the path clear for Jurgen Klopp to move for long-time target Jude Bellingham at Borussia Dortmund next summer.

Klopp was satisfied with his midfield options earlier in the summer but a raft of injuries has prompted a change of heart.

His latest problem concerns captain Jordan Henderson, who sustained a hamstring injury against Newcastle last night and is expected to miss Saturday’s Merseyside derby. Henderson will undergo a scan in the next 24 hours with doubts already surfacing over his availability to face Chelsea on 18 September.

Finally, there is an outgoing at Southampton, who have sold Oriol Romeu to La Liga side Girona. The Catalan started his career at Barcelona and is back in Spain after 11 years in England, following a move to Chelsea in 2011.

Guardian