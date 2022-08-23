PM O'Sullivan: Football and flakiness are Micheál Donoghue's biggest challenges in Dublin hurling hotseat

Hurling found another headline appointment when Micheál Donoghue accepted a three year term with Dublin’s senior panel.

Speculation remains a game anyone can play. Eddie Brennan, Anthony Cunningham and Michael Fennelly had been linked to this position. The Dublin County Board opted for a figure who brings vast experience to this task. Donoghue also possesses the serious attribute of having managed Liam MacCarthy Cup success with his native Galway in 2017.

Despite being hampered by persistent injury, the same man was a good hurler with club and county. People tend to forget that he won, in maroon, nearly everything: Minor (1992), U21 (1993) and NHL (1996). His career ended prematurely at 28 due to those injuries, which meant a productive move into sideline duties.

Having been a selector for Galway’s U21 successes in 2005 and 2007, Donoghue took on managing his native Clarinbridge. He led them to All Ireland glory in 2011, an immensely satisfying outcome. He had been captain for loss to Birr on the same stage in 2002. Then came a leftfield switch, with 2014 and 2015 spent in Éamon O’Shea’s Tipperary backroom, doing coaching and analysis. Donoghue later characterized this period as an excellent learning experience.

The native returned, becoming Galway manager for the 2016 season. He oversaw a triple crown of achievements ― NHL, Leinster, All Ireland ― in 2017. One of the decade’s most memorable hurling moments arrived when Donoghue presented the Liam MacCarthy Cup to his father, Miko Donoghue, at the homecoming. The now elderly and wheelchair-bound man had served as bus driver during the 1980s for Galway’s Senior team.

That moment counts forever as pure class.

The following two seasons proved far less satisfying. That All Ireland title really should have been retained in 2018. But too much championship fuel got burned via needless draws with Kilkenny and Clare. Limerick edged the eventual decider by a point (and massively developed by doing so).

Donoghue stepped down in August 2019. While that summer’s freakish failure to qualify from Leinster formed part of the reason, there were persistent accounts of discord in the relationship between Galway’s manager and some members of Galway’s County Board. There was strong anticipation of him resuming this role for 2022 but a meeting of minds with officialdom again proved elusive. Henry Shefflin ultimately ascended when Donoghue exited the process.

Now this candidate, 48 next month, re-enters the arena. Francis Forde, a highly respected coach, will join his backroom. Noel Larkin (former Galway selector) and Shane O’Brien (former Westmeath manager and a well regarded figure in Dublin hurling) fill out this group into a quartet. O’Brien simultaneously acting as U20 manager underlines a drive for cohesiveness.

However solid his backroom, Micheál Donoghue faces the same core problems as bedevil every manager of Dublin’s hurlers. There are two main issues. The first one ― significant hurling talent lost to the blandishments of football ― is frequently noted. Management must ensure Eoghan O’Donnell hurls for Dublin in 2023 and beyond. This summer, following non qualification from Leinster, he linked up with the footballers. Donoghue and colleagues will hope this dynamic proves flirtation rather than romance.

The broader back story frustrates many people who wish Dublin hurling well. As before with Cormac Costello, Ciarán Kilkenny, Emmet Ó Conghaile and many others, so now with Lee Gannon. The last named man hurled against Cork in 2020’s delayed U20 All Ireland final but is currently a corner back with the senior footballers. Barring a major change in atmosphere, this structural problem can only persist.

The second issue? Dublin’s flakiness. This facet is even more challenging than the plethora of journeymen on their current panel. Dublin’s hurlers typically find it difficult to perform when significant expectation attends their prospects.

Championship contests with Kilkenny are sharpest case in point. The summer just gone saw them win their first three games in Leinster’s round robin. They were looking pretty good. Then Dublin met Kilkenny and went down by 17 points, after a shockingly lacklustre display. They were finished for the year on May 21.

Championship exit to Laois in 2019? Flakiness supreme. The awful trimming Dublin received from Kilkenny in 2012’s Leinster semi final, when the former’s chances were fancied? So bad a lapse that the disappointment sent Anthony Daly into exasperated pithiness. Then their manager, he remarked: “If we gathered up 20 at the Red Cow Roundabout and came down this morning, it could hardly have been worse.” Before Micheál Donoghue arrived as their manager, Galway were likewise flakiness personified far too much of the time. Donoghue did get Galway to perform, over four seasons, more often not. The Dublin County Board’s decision indicates keen knowledge of their patient’s dilemma.

They are obviously hoping this medic possesses particular medicine.