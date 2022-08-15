Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte charged by the FA 

Chelsea manager Tuchel and Spurs boss Antonio Conte clashed twice on the touchline, causing two melees as tempers flared in west London on Sunday
NOSE TO NOSE: Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel clashes with Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte at full-time. Pic: Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Mon, 15 Aug, 2022 - 18:30
TJ Galvin

Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte have both been charged by the Football Association on Monday evening.

Both managers were booked for the first bust-up, then sent off at full-time when a niggly handshake between the pair sparked further ugly scenes.

Tuchel accepted in the aftermath on Sunday that he would be likely to face FA punishment, and now the governing body has moved to follow up with an investigation.

"Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte have both been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3, following the Premier League fixture between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC on Sunday 14 August 2022," an FA statement read.

"It is alleged that the behaviour of both managers was improper following the end of the fixture. Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte have until Thursday 18 August 2022 to provide their respective responses."

Kalidou Koulibaly volleyed home Marc Cucurella's corner to put Chelsea into a 1-0 half-time lead, before Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg hit back for Spurs.

Tuchel claimed Richarlison was offside for Hojbjerg's effort and also that there had been a foul on Kai Havertz in the build-up.

Reece James fired home to put Chelsea back in front in the closing stages, only for Harry Kane to nod home from a corner in the sixth minute of second-half added time.

Tuchel was again left furious that Christian Romero was not punished for pulling Cucurella's hair in the build-up to that corner, with a VAR check ruling out a red card.

Tuchel claimed after the game that "maybe it would be better" for Anthony Taylor not to referee Chelsea again.

CLARIFICATION: Graeme Souness has moved to clarify comments he made following Tottenham's Premier League draw at Chelsea on Sunday. Pic: Malcom Mackenzie/PA

Graeme Souness attempts to clarify 'man's game' comment but does not apologise

