Man City's star cast dazzle away from the Erling Haaland spotlight 

For a player who only touched the ball eight times in a thumping Manchester City victory, there was certainly plenty of focus on Erling Haaland at the Etihad on Saturday and Pep Guardiola’s rivals had better get used to that.

The addition of Haaland to a team that has won the title in four of the past five seasons may be remembered as some form of weird science football experiment in years to come, given that a strong case can be made that the towering Norwegian hardly fits seamlessly into City’s pass-and-move style of play.

But such is City’s talent that even when Haaland is not a factor, he becomes a major factor by reputation; his very presence so occupies opponents that it creates even more opportunities for one of the best attacking teams in Premier League history.

A week after Haaland had two goals in his debut at West Ham, he set up an opener for Ilkay Gundogan, while Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and a Jefferson Lerma own goal completed the rout.

Haaland also came close to scoring himself on at least two occasions but fans left singing the praises of De Bruyne who, along with John Stones, is the only player left in Guardiola’s squad from his first game in charge, a win over Sunderland six years ago to the day.

De Bruyne scored a career-high 15 league goals last season and his now eighth on the all-time Premier League assist list, not that the Belgian is ready to “specialise” in either department just now.

“I don’t know, I think sometimes in seasons you score a bit more than in other seasons,” he said. “Obviously, I had a good scoring last season and the season before was maybe a little bit less. But I think throughout my career it’s been between 10 and 15 so it also depends. I try to get maybe in more situations where I can score but obviously it depends how the side is playing, what I want to do in the moment in time and it depends how they defend it. If someone is in a better position, I will pass the ball.”

De Bruyne laid on one assist for Haaland last week and that pairing still has plenty of potential once City, as Guardiola guarantees they will, find ways of better integrating the Norwegian into their patterns of play.

“I think he did well today,” said De Bruyne. “If he doesn't score they will say it but he set up the first goal, he had a couple of chances and he was there. He helped us make these chances, he did what he had to do and on another day he will score. It's all good for me. It's always good to have a focal point, someone who is going to be there."

Guardiola concurred, pointing out the difficulties for Haaland playing against three Bournemouth central defenders and two holding midfielders but also noting the tantalising benefits that can create for his team. The only potential problem for Guardiola would appear to be the fact he is operating with a squad high on quality but low on numbers.

Against Bournemouth, he had 14 senior outfield players to select from. Even when injured players and new left-back Sergio Gomez are added, he will have just 18, in a season in which City could be playing over 60 games.

The short-term spectre hanging over that issue is the continued - and mutual - flirtation between Barcelona and popular midfielder Bernardo Silva. With over two weeks remaining in the window, it would not be a major surprise if Silva landed his dream move, although De Bruyne does not expect it to happen.

“I think he's very loved, he knows,” said De Bruyne. “The way that I see it, I think that he will be here so there's nothing that I'm worried about. Whatever happens he is great for us and I expect him to be here with us this year.”

MANCHESTER CITY (4-3-3): Ederson 7; Walker 7 (Lewis 82), Dias 7 (Stones 64, 6), Aké 8, Cancelo 7; De Bruyne 9, Rodri 7, Gundogan 8 (Silva 64, 6); Mahrez 8, Haaland 7 (Alvarez 73, 6), Foden 7 (Grealish 45, 6).

Subs not used: Oretga, Delap, Mbete, Wilson-Esbrand.

BOURNEMOUTH (3-4-2-1): Travers 5; Lerma 6, Mepham 5, Kelly 5; Smith 7, Pearson 6, Cook 6 (Billing 63, 5), Stacey 6; Tavernier 6 (Senesi 79), Christie 5 (Stanislas 63, 5); Moore 6 (Lowe 89).

Subs not used: Neto, Marcondes, Dembele, Hill, Anthony.

Referee: D Coote 8.