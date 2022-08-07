Ten Hag era off to worst possible start as Brighton secure first ever Old Trafford victory

MAN UNITED 1 BRIGHTON 2

THE Erik ten Hag era started with a whimper, rather than the anticipated bang, as two goals from Pascal Gross earned Brighton their first ever Old Trafford victory.

With Cristiano Ronaldo starting the contest on the bench, despite the absence of the injured Anthony Martial, United’s lack of firepower was evident.

But it was defensive lapses that proved their undoing, as Brighton won at the famous stadium for the first time in 14 attempts in front of a rare visit from watching United owner Avram Grant.

The American, and his family, were the subject of a pre-match protest from supporters demanding their removal although, by half-time of ten Hag’s debut, fans’ anger was directed more at their players.

A summer of big talk and even bigger optimism was over by the interval, and a 2-0 Brighton lead that had supporters booing off ten Hag’s men.

Although, more accurately, it had taken all of 12 seconds for the honeymoon to end, when Diogo Dalot gifted the ball to Leandro Trossard who volleyed into the side-netting.

It was a warning that went unheeded and, on the half-hour, United conceded their first goal of the ten Hag era in shoddy fashion.

With gaping holes in the home defence, Trossard sent Danny Welbeck scurrying to the left-hand by-line and his low cross, missed by Adam Lallana in the middle of the net, was turned in at the far post by Gross.

The move had been prompted by Moises Caicedo winning the ball off Scott McTominay in midfield and Brighton’s Ecuador midfielder was, by some margin, the best player in the game.

Gross, meanwhile, had scored twice in 33 games for Brighton last season but was only going to require 39 minutes to match that tally against ten Hag.

And what a goal his second was, started with a back heel, near his own left-hand corner flag, by the excellent Trossard.

Caicedo it was who, predictably, powered forward, cutting through the home defence, before Gross and Lallana switched play to the right.

Solly March was on hand to shoot powerfully at David de Gea, who should have done better than parry the ball back into the area for Gross to convert into an open net.

It was the worst possible start for United, whose best chance had fallen to Bruno Fernandes who blazed over wildly from 15 yards after just six minutes.

And, although the start to the second half saw United a little more direct and urgent, it was no surprise when ten Hag threw on Ronaldo just seven minutes after the restart.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. Photo: Ian Hodgson/PA Wire.

It took him just a further seven minutes to carve out an opening for Marcus Rashford who could only hit a shot straight at keeper Robert Sanchez, although the England star’s blushes were saved when he was flagged offside.

Fernandes did likewise for Rashford soon after, lofting a ball to the far post where the striker shot high and wide, at full stretch.

Sanchez was forced to save from Christian Eriksen, with Joel Veltman responding quickly to deny Ronaldo a tap in from the rebound.

But the resulting corner found Sanchez badly at fault as he attempted to punch clear, under pressure from Dalot and Harry Maguire.

The ball struck Dalot and appeared to be crossing the line before Sanchez desperately clawed it away, against Alexis Mac Allister and into his own goal.

It was a scrappy goal, subject to a lengthy VAR check, but one which energised Old Trafford and breathed life into United players for a short time.

But despite some further uncertain handling by Sanchez, and a triple substitution one minute from time, Brighton’s goal was not seriously threatened again.

Man United (4-2-3-1): De Gea 5; Dalot 4, Maguire 6, Martinez 7, Shaw 5 (Malacia 89); McTominay 4 (van de Beek 77, 6), Fred 5 (Ronaldo 52, 6); Sancho 5 (Elanga 89), Eriksen 8, Fernandes 6 (Garnacho 89); Rashford 6. Subs (not used) Heaton, Varane, Wan-Bissaka, Garner.

Brighton (3–2-4-1): Sanchez 5; Veltman 7, Dunk 6, Webster 7; Mac Allister 6, Caicedo 9; March 7 (Colwill 90), Gross 8, Lallana 6 (Mwepu 74, 6), Trossard 6 (Lamptey 74, 6); Welbeck 7 (Undav 90). Subs (not used) Steele, Maupay, Sarmiento, Mitoma, van Hecke.

Referee: P Tierney 7