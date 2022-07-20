Counter-attack key for St. Pats in Euro tie with expansive NŠ Mura 

Catching a bullish NŠ Mura side out on the counter-attack is the mission Tim Clancy has delegated to his side in their opening Europa Conference League tie on Thursday night.

St Patrick’s Athletic have home advantage in the first leg but are very much the underdog against the Slovenian side seeking to at least replicate last year’ run to the group stage of Uefa’s newest competition.

Like Shamrock Rovers’ conquerors on Tuesday, Ludogorets, Mura’s ascent has been rapid, rising to the top-flight five years on from starting out as a fourth-tier outfit in 2013. Their expectation will be killing this tie off by the midway point before next week’s return leg in Murska Sobota.

St Pat’s, back in Europe for the first time in three years, received a bye into the second round and, with it, the guarantee of an enhanced €450,000 bounty in prize-money.

It also marks a debut at this stage for manager Tim Clancy and he’s aware of how impatient his visitors will be in pursuit of climbing another rung of the European ladder.

A scouting trip by Technical Director Alan Mathews last week to watch their second leg of the last round against Sfîntul Gheorghe presented an insight to their default approach against inferior opponents.

“Mura are quite expansive and will come here hoping to win the game,” said the Saints boss, who jumped from Drogheda United boss in November to succeed the departed Stephen O’Donnell.

“It’s up to us to capitalise on that. Being at home first gives us the opportunity to have the fans behind us and get a positive result at home.

“With the way we play, there’s a lot of pace at the top end of the pitch. We’re actually quite good on the counterattack.” Barry Cotter, newly signed from Shamrock Rovers on loan, could make come straight into the team at right-back. Clancy has a full squad to choose from bar teenager Adam Murphy, still sidelined with hamstring trouble.