Shamrock Rovers march into second-round of Champions League qualifiers 

Uefa Champions League first qualifying round, second leg

Hibernians Malta 0 Shamrock Rovers 0 (Shamrock Rovers win 3-0 on aggregate)

Shamrock Rovers are the first League of Ireland side for six years to leap the first hurdle of Champions League having seen off Maltese champions Hibernians.

All the leg work for their passage was expended in last week’s first leg in Tallaght, where they clocked up a resounding 3-0 lead for their trip to Valetta.

Despite having a new manager and their players further on in pre-season training, Hibernians didn’t carry the vitality or quality at the Centenary Stadium, Ta' Qali to probe their visitors on a consistent basis.

They could hark back to a sitter they spurned on the stroke of half-time through captain Jurgen Degabriele as pivotal to their exit but there’s no guarantee that a battle-hardened Rovers side comfortable at that stage would have collapsed.

Indeed, the unchanged team Stephen Bradley put out remained solid throughout, restricting their goalkeeper Alan Mannus to one save.

That stop came deep into stoppage time – again from Degabriele – but his curling from distance was always in the eyeline of the ex-Northern Ireland international.

Bradley could even afford to use the occasion to get his returning playmaker Jack Byrne and on the pitch as second-half substitute. Graham Burke was due to join him but incurring a first-half yellow card while warming up seemed to rule out that prospect to avoid risk of a suspension for the minimum of three European ties ahead.

Their first one up is the second round of the Champions League, most likely against Bulgarian champions Ludogorets, the first leg next Tuesday.

Dundalk were the last team to reach that stage in 2016 after they overcame Icelandic outfit FH Hafnarfjordur on away goals.