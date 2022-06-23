Bradley working on day-by-day basis as he and his family comfort ill son

Asked if he had considered stepping back completely for the moment, Bradley said: 'It all comes down to how he is.'
Bradley working on day-by-day basis as he and his family comfort ill son

DAY-BY-DAY: Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Thu, 23 Jun, 2022 - 13:00
Paul Buttner

Stephen Bradley says he’s currently having to manage Shamrock Rovers on a day-by-day basis as he and his family cope with comforting his ill son.

The Rovers head coach didn’t attend the champions' 1-0 defeat at Dundalk last Friday to be with the eight-year-old who is having ongoing treatment in hospital.

“My son is not well and while I know people know, I would rather leave it as a private matter,” said Bradley, understably initially reluctant to speak about it at this morning’s media briefing ahead of tomorrow evening’s Dublin derby with Bohemians at a 7,500 sellout at Tallaght Stadium.

“Yes. If his treatment allows me to be and if all is going well, I will be,” said Bradley on whether he will be at the game tomorrow night.

“He comes first. If he responds well to the treatment, hopefully I can be at games and training as much as possible. That's what he wants me to do.” 

Asked if he had considered stepping back completely for the moment, Bradley said: “It all comes down to how he is.

“If he is not responding right to treatment, that is where I will be.

"I spoke to the players and the group and the club have been brilliant in terms of their support.

“It all comes down to him. He and the family are the priority for me and right now he is responding well and doing well, which allows me to be here and focus on what we're doing.

"We're taking it day-by-day really.”

READ NOW
