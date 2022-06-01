Richard Keys hits out at Gary Neville: 'Is there nothing you’re not an expert on?'

Former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys has been involved in a Twitter spat with current Sky pundit Gary Neville.

Gary Neville's comments criticising BT Sport's coverage of the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid clearly enraged Keys, prompting him to call the pundit out.

While supporters at home awaited the match to begin following several time delays, Neville wrote on his social media, criticising BT for not providing more information on the situation in the French capital.

Neville replied to Adam Crafton's tweet in which the journalist questioned the coverage of the pre-match issues.

Crafton's tweet read: “Surprised BT sport don’t have a team on standby outside of stadium, getting little to no sense of the major story from the broadcaster.”

Neville was quick to reply, and his words on BT were not kind, going beyond the topic at hand: “Are you surprised? I’m not. They can’t react or aren’t agile to things like this happening.”

Are you surprised? I’m not.They can’t react or aren’t agile to things like this happening 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/ohyAA2bse3 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) May 28, 2022

Keys took major issue with Neville's words and didn't waste any time in giving it back to him.

"F**k me Gary Neville. Is there nothing you’re not an expert on? I’ve worked with guys at BT Sport and they’re top pros as Jake Humphrey has said.

F**k me @GNev2 Is there nothing you’re not an expert on? I’ve worked with guys @btsport & they’re top pros as @mrjakehumphrey has said. Im quite certain Saturday was a challenging night for everyone. Just like covering the OT riot you instigated & covered badly at Sky 🤷‍♂️. — Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) May 30, 2022

"I’m quite certain Saturday was a challenging night for everyone. Just like covering the Old Trafford riot you instigated and covered badly at Sky.”

Keys called out his perception of Neville's own broadcasting shortcomings, citing the scenes at Old Trafford during a pitch invasion that saw a fixture against Liverpool postponed in his tweet.

While BT could have perhaps done more to shed some light on the situation going on outside the Stade De France last Saturday, Neville's remarks will likely go down as that of a rival pundit, and nothing more.