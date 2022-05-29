Sadio Mane decides to leave Liverpool this summer - Fabrizio Romano 

Mane has been linked with a move away from the Reds, as his contract expires next summer.
ON THE WAY OUT? Liverpool's Sadio Mane Photo credit: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

Sun, 29 May, 2022 - 14:31
Shane Donovan

Liverpool star Sadio Mane has decided he will leave Liverpool this summer, according to Journalist Fabrizio Romano. 

Romano is a very respected source when it comes to European transfers, and he says that Mane will leave as he’s ready for a new experience. 

After many weeks of speculation as to where the Senegal international would end up if he leaves Merseyside, Bayern Munich are seen as the front-runners to sign the attacker.

Taking to his Twitter, Romano said: "Sadio Mané has decided to leave Liverpool this summer. 

"He’s ready for a new experience after many special years with Reds - it will be confirmed to the club.

"FC Bayern are strong contenders - but it’s still open and not completed as Sadio wanted to wait for the final."

Mane had previously said that he will talk about his future after the Champions League final, and now it seems as if his message will be in the form of a farewell to Liverpool fans. 

Speaking to Sky Sports News during the week, Mane was coy on his future: "This question [about my future] I will answer after the Champions League. If I'm staying or not, I'm going to answer after the Champions League."

