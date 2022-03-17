Rangers and Leicester survive second-leg scares to progress 

Scottish champions lose 2-1 in Belgrade but first-leg dominance carries them into last eight of Europa League while Brendan Rogers' Foxes make quarter-finals of Europa Conference League
Rangers and Leicester survive second-leg scares to progress 

Moving on: Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst saw his side safely through to the Europa League quarter-finals. Pic: PA Wire

Thu, 17 Mar, 2022 - 20:46
PA Sport

Rangers claimed a place in the quarter-finals of the Europa League for the first time in 14 years despite a 2-1 loss at Red Star Belgrade on Thursday.

Ben Nabouhane scored a stoppage-time penalty to condemn the Scottish champions to defeat on the night in the Serbian capital but Rangers still progressed 4-2 on aggregate.

Red Star threw everything they could at Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side and gave themselves hope as Mirko Ivanovic put them ahead after 10 minutes.

But the task proved beyond them and Ryan Kent finished off a fine move 11 minutes into the second half to put the tie beyond doubt.

The last-eight draw could see Rangers paired with Catalan giants Barcelona, who came from behind after a goalless first leg to beat Galatasaray 2-1 in Istanbul.

Marcao gave the Turkish side a 28th-minute lead but Barca hit back with goals from Pedri and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang either side of half-time.

Substitute Jeremie Boga struck in stoppage time as Atalanta snatched a 1-0 win at Bayer Leverkusen to reach the quarter-finals 4-2 on aggregate.

Leverkusen remained in contention throughout but failed to make the most of opportunities and paid the price when Boga clinched it with a fine effort late on.

Braga went through with a 3-1 aggregate victory over Monaco after a 1-1 draw in the principality.

Abel Ruiz tightened the Portuguese side's grip on the tie by scoring in the 20th minute before Axel Disasi scored a late Monaco consolation.

Wesley Fofana scored on his return to action as Leicester reached the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League despite losing 2-1 on the night at Rennes.

Goals from Benjamin Bourigeaud and Flavien Tait gave the French side hope but Fofana, returning after seven months out with a broken leg, scored a crucial goal to put the Foxes through 3-2 on aggregate.

Elsewhere PSV Eindhoven beat Copenhagen 4-0 to go through 8-4 overall and Marseille overcame Basel 2-1 for a 4-2 aggregate victory.

More in this section

Arsenal v Liverpool - Premier League - Emirates Stadium Champions League: The clubs who dream of being kings of Europe
England Press Conference - Wembley Stadium Marcus Rashford left out of England squad
Christmas Package 2021 Champions League quarter-finals: The clubs who dream of being kings of Europe
<p>30 November 2021; Jessica Ziu of Republic of Ireland during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 qualifying group A match between Republic of Ireland and Georgia at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile</p>

Jess Ziu to leave Shels: 'The fact that I’m now able to call myself a West Ham United player is surreal'

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up