Lowry admits Honda finish a 'tough one to take'

Shane Lowry was gutted to have the Honda Classic “stolen” from under his nose by maiden winner Sepp Straka but thrilled with the state of his game just two weeks before he reappears for The Players at TPC Sawgrass.

The big Offaly man did the hard part, eating up Daniel Berger’s five-shot lead in the first six holes, then surging two clear with six holes to play only to see a deluge on the 18th and Straka’s fast finish deny him his first win since The Open in 2019.

In the end, the 28-year old Austrian played the last five holes in three-under par, picking birdies at the 14th, 16th and 18th to card a four-under 66 for a one-shot win over Lowry, who shot 67, on 10-under par.

“It’s hard to take to be honest,” said Lowry, who needed a birdie four at the 533-yard 18th to force a playoff but was forced to lay up as heavy rain lashed the course and he came up short in the left rough.

Force to lay up, he pulled his 114-yard third some 44 feet left of the flag and two-putted for a bogey-free 67, second place on nine-under and a cheque for $872,000.

“I feel like I have had the tournament stolen from me today. He’s gone three under for the last five on this course, I played the golf perfectly to win the tournament and that’s this game sometimes and that’s this level.

“Fair play to him, he finished well. The last hole, that was as bad a break as I’ve ever got. Especially when you stand on the tee and you see him over that left bunker, which I would have been able to [carry] if there had been no rain.

“It was only a drive and a four or five-iron. I probably would have given myself a better chance of a four but it is what it is.” After following a level par 70 with three successive 67s, Lowry was still pleased.

“It’s a great week for me,” he conceded. “I am very happy with where my game is at and it’s a really nice week to take into The Players (in two weeks).

“You know, I probably played some of the best golf of my whole career this week, I feel, around a very tough golf course."

It was s hugely impressive performance from Lowry, who was five strokes behind US Ryder Cup star Berger starting the day, tied for second with Straka, Chris Kirk and Kurt Kitayama on six-under-par.

But he was mentally ready for the challenge and took advantage of a stuttering start by Berger, who would fade to fourth after a 74, to claim a share of the lead after just six holes.

He then moved two shots clear with six holes to play before Straka birdied the 14th, 16th and 18th to pip him at the post.

Lowry's start was key as he watched a 16 footer topple into the hole in its last roll for birdie at the first, then found himself just two adrift when Berger ran up a double-bogey seven at the third.

The Irish star fired a wedge to three feet at the fourth to reduce the gap to a single stroke, then drew level by burying a seven-footer for par at the 182-yard fifth where Berger three-putted from 50 feet.

Berger holed a bunker shot for a two at the seventh to rejoin Lowry in the lead.

But while Lowry eventually rolled in a 14 footer at the 11th to go one clear, then found himself two ahead when Berger bogeyed the 12th, he missed a slippery 12 footer at the 16th.

He did well to get up and down from left of the 17th for par but couldn't birdie the last as heavy rain began to fall.

"I was ready for anything out there today," Lowry said, explaining he'd gone through it all with his coach Neil Manchip. “I was ready for him to get off to a bad start, if that was the case, or if he got off to a good start there was no way I was changing my game plan.

“I kept at it and kept at it and before I knew it, I was leading the tournament. It was great fun out there. I had a blast but it’s very disappointing. It’s so hard to win out here and when you get that chance and you don’t take it, it’s so hard to take.” Told the breaks eventually even out, he smiled and said: “Hopefully in six weeks in Augusta!””