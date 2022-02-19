Much-changed Ireland come up short against Russia

Pinatar Cup: Russia 1 Republic of Ireland 0

AN early goal proved to be the difference as a much-changed Republic of Ireland lost to Russia in the Pinatar Cup in La Manga on Saturday.

Vera Pauw always intended to use this fixture to give game-time to several players. Included amongst those changes were debuts given to goalkeeper Megan Walsh, defender Chloe Mustaki and forward Abbie Larkin.

The rotation of players breaks Katie McCabe's run of 42 consecutive starts which dates back to September 2016, while Diane Caldwell wore the captain's armband for the first time at senior level.

Russia made a fast start to the game with Walsh having to be on full alert when saving well inside the opening minutes but she could not keep out a close-range strike from Elizaveta Lazareva.

After good attacking play, Russia squared the ball to Nelli Korovkina to unload a shot and even though Walsh was equal to that Lazareva was there to covert from the rebound.

Unchanged at the break, Ireland continued in the second period to grow into the game and enjoyed more possession of the ball. Yet they couldn't find that breakthrough with Molloy shooting over with a speculative effort from distance.

On 70 minutes, Walsh saved superbly with her feet to deny Korovkina and again was called into a similar stop later on. It was an impressive debut for the Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper.

McCabe, who came on as part of a triple substitution, had a great chance to hit the target but her shot didn't trouble Grichenko.

Ireland will be disappointed with the result, but Pauw can pick out many positives and now knows that she can call on numerous players for the remainder of the Women's World Cup qualifying campaign should they be needed.

Next up is a Third-Place Play-Off on Tuesday against Wales in the same venue.

RUSSIA: Julia Grichenko; Anna Belomyttseva, Kristina Mashkova, Elina Samoilova, Alsu Abdullina; Lina Iakupova, Tatiana Petrova, Elizaveta Lazareva, Marina Fedorova, Ekaterina Pantiukhina, Nelli Korovkina.

REP OF IRELAND: Walsh; Caldwell, C Walsh, Mustaki; O'Gorman (McCabe 65), Barrett (Littlejohn 46), Finn, Molloy (O'Sullivan 65), Atkinson (Ziu 46); Kiernan (Quinn 83), Larkin (Carusa 65).

Referee: Valentová Zuzana (Slovakia).