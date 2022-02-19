Clinical Kane throws Liverpool title lifeline with dramatic Etihad winner

Premier League: Man City 2 Tottenham 3

HARRY Kane turned in an extraordinary display, including a 95th-minute winner as he rose powerfully ahead of Kyle Walker to meet a Dejan Kuluseski cross and throw the title race wide open.

The striker, who almost signed for Pep Guardiola last summer, also scored the second and had a hand in the first goal of this spectacular contest.

But the drama was heightened when Riyad Mahrez struck a 92nd-minute penalty into the roof of the Tottenham goal which looked like it would earn the league leaders a point they thought was beyond them.

Trailing 2-1 at the end of normal time, a Bernardo Silva cross was handled by Cristian Romero although the infringement not initially seen by referee Anthony Taylor.

However, a VAR check saw Taylor go to his pitchside monitor and correctly award the spot kick from which Mahrez struck an unstoppable penalty to make it 2-2.

But the last gasp drama from Kane, coupled with Liverpool’s win over Norwich earlier, meant that City’s lead at the top of the table is down to six points - with Jurgen Klopp’s side boasting a game in hand.

Spurs stunned their hosts after just four minutes with a goal that helped show why Guardiola was so desperate to bring Kane to the Etihad last summer.

From the centre circle, he played a sweeping ball forward for Son Heung-Min who had taken advantage of Ruben Dias mistiming the City offside trap.

The South Korean selflessly squared the ball for Dejan Kuluseski who converted into the gaping goal.

It took City until the halfway point of the half to even threaten, via a curling effort from Ilkay Gundogan which struck the post, but the German made no mistake with City’s 33rd minute equaliser.

Raheem Sterling’s cross was fumbled by Hugo Lloris, under pressure from Kevin de Bruyne, and Gundogan was on hand to equalise from eight yards.

It looked like being the first step on the path to a comeback win for the leaders but Spurs, and Kane in particular, had other ideas.

On 59 minutes, Kane played a brilliant deep centre which Dias headed straight to Ryan Sessegnon who passed for Son to cross into the City area.

WINNER: Kane gets the edge on Man City with an injury-time winner.

There was Kane, six yards out, to ram in his sixth league goal of the season past Ederson., The City keeper made a brilliant save to deny Kane in similar circumstances five minutes later while Lloris made a superb, flying save to keep out Gundogan’s curling shot.

And Kane thought he had scored his second of the night on 73 minutes but Kulusevski was judged offside in the build-up after a VAR check.

City were relentless in their search for a second equaliser and Lloris saved impressively, again, from a long Cancelo shot that flew through a crowded area.

MAN CITY (4-2-3-1): Ederson 6; Walker 6, Dias 5, Laporte 5, Cancelo 7; Rodri 6, Gundogan 8; Sterling 6 (Mahrez 67, 6), De Bruyne 7, Foden 7; Silva 6.

Subs not used: Stones, Ake, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Carson, Delap, McAtee, Lavia.

TOTTENHAM (3-4-2-1): Lloris 6; Romero 7, Dier 7, Davies 7; Emerson 6 (Doherty 83), Bentacur 6, Hojbjerg 7, Sessegnon 7 (Sanchez 90); Kulusevski 8, Son 8 (Moura 79, 6); Kane 10.

Subs not used: Doherty, Sanchez, Winks, Rodon, Gollini, Bergwijn, White, Scarlett.

Referee: A Taylor 8