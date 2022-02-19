Shane Long ends goal drought as problems pile up for Lampard

Premier League: Southampton 2 (Armstrong 52, Long 84) Everton 0.

Frank Lampard did not return to the dugout for a relegation scrap but Everton are firmly in danger after falling to an insipid defeat at Southampton. Stuart Armstrong struck before Ireland's Shane Long sealed victory less than two minutes after stepping off the bench, heading in with his first touch to register a first Premier League goal in almost two years.

Jordan Pickford, who ensured Everton went in at half-time with the score blank, had a face like thunder. Southampton, meanwhile, can start thinking about making a play for the European places.

For Everton, a wishy-washy performance was typified by the manner of Southampton’s opener seven minutes after the interval. Oriol Romeu, who has made light of his supposed shelf life in the centre of Southampton’s midfield this season, stole possession from the Everton substitute André Gomes and found Ché Adams, who shuffled the ball on. Armstrong took one touch to compose himself and coolly picked his spot, curling inside Pickford’s near post. Everton could not argue it hadn’t been coming and they had their goalkeeper to thank for preventing James Ward-Prowse and Tino Livramento, the former from a rasping free-kick, from scoring in the first half.

Lampard spent much of the first 45 minutes wandering around the dotted Everton technical area, shielding his eyes from the low sun and wave after wave of Southampton attacks. Ashley Cole, the Everton first-team coach, again assumed a more neutral position alongside the analysts in the press box. For the travelling Everton supporters, whose journey was hampered by Storm Eunice, it made for particularly underwhelming viewing. Richarlison and Alex Iwobi were often crowded out by a pack of red-and-white shirts, Romeu or Ward-Prowse invariably among them.

At one point Kyle Walker-Peters miraculously kept the ball in on the touchline after brushing off Iwobi before playing a one-two with Mohamed Elyounoussi and taking aim at goal. Walker-Peters went even closer six minutes before the break, thrashing a shot narrowly wide. Armando Broja was again superb in attack, dragging a shot narrowly wide with nine minutes to play and also saw a first-half effort saved by Pickford after the Everton captain, Séamus Coleman, did just enough to deny the striker a clean shot at goal. A couple of minutes later Broja put Jonjoe Kenny to all fours before winning a corner, from which Jan Bednarek headed against the crossbar.

It was no surprise that Lampard hooked Allan for Gomes at the interval, with the midfielder fortunate to avoid two bookings in quick succession. Everton were permeable in defence and flattered to deceive just about everywhere else. Donny van de Beek was overrun in midfield and one of many blue shirts left chasing shadows, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin was stranded in attack.

Armstrong saw another shot fly on to the roof of Pickford’s net and Elyounoussi should have doubled Southampton’s lead on 64 minutes. Ward-Prowse’s free-kick was on the money and Elyounoussi slipped Coleman, who totally lost his man at the back post. But the Norwegian, perhaps put off by Mohammed Salisu’s desperate attempt to reach the ball, headed against the bar. Yet Southampton eventually got the second goal they deserved when Long rose above Coleman to head in Livramento’s cross. Southampton won this fixture last season too, when Everton were at the summit under Carlo Ancelotti. These days they have more pressing concerns.

SOUTHAMPTON: Forster, Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Walker-Peters, Stuart Armstrong (Djenepo 90),Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Elyounoussi, Adams (Adam Armstrong 90), Broja (Long 83).

Subs not used: Stephens, Caballero, Smallbone, Diallo, Walcott, Valery.

EVERTON: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Kenny, Iwobi (Townsend 65), Allan (Andre Gomes 46), van de Beek, Gordon (Alli 75), Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

Subs not used: Patterson, Begovic, Mykolenko, Branthwaite, Rondon, El Ghazi.

Ref: Andrew Madley (West Yorkshire).