Vieira's Palace stung late again as Ziyech fires Chelsea winner

Premier League: Crystal Palace 0 Chelsea 1 (Ziyech 89)

A week after scoring a late goal in the blazing heat of Abu Dhabi to become Club World Champions, Chelsea left it late again on a wet and windy winter's afternoon in south London.

Hakim Ziyech was their saviour this time, lighting up a drab game on a grey day with the one moment of true quality, as he scored with a sidefooted volley in the 89th minute.

Thomas Tuchel knows the Premier League title is out of reach, but another three points mean they keep the pressure on Liverpool for runners-up spot, and give themselves more distance from the chasing pack.

It was far from a smooth or comfortable ride, on a weekend when Storm Eunice wreaked havoc across Northern Europe. But Chelsea did enough to get over the line once again.

It was not a great game. The first-half had finished goalless although it could have been 2-2 but for wayward finishing from both sides. A quick break by Wilfried Zaha gave Palace the first chance, but Michael Olise, cutting in from the right, dragged his shot wide of the far post.

The former Reading winger was always a danger playing in a more central role, and in first half stoppage time he slipped the ball through to give Zaha a clear run on goal. The Ivory Coast winger has scored from less promising situations than this, but inexplicably placed his shot wide of the far post.

Chelsea's finishing was no better. Christian Pulisic had their first chance, when a right-wing cross from Ziyech evaded the heads of Romelu Lukaku and Kai Havertz, but fell for the American at the far post. Pulisic could not compose himself, though, and his mis-hit shot flew high and wide.

The only saves of note in the first half were made by Vincent Guaita, who tipped away a long shot from Antonio Rudiger that looked destined for the top corner of goal, and then blocking a shot from N'Golo Kante, who hit the ball straight at the keeper from a good position.

Guaita had to be replaced by Jack Butland at half-time, but the keeper was not troubled until the otherwise anonymous Lukaku fired a fierce 75th minute shot, which he parried only for Ziyech to ram the loose ball home. Chelsea celebrations were cut short, however, when VAR showed that Lukaku was offside in the build-up.

By that stage, Thomas Tuchel had made a treble substitution in an effort to turn the game in Chelsea's favour. With time running out, it looked like Palace might hold out, but then Ziyech struck that late, late goal, drilling in a deep cross from Marcos Alonso with a sidefooted volley.

CRYSTAL PALACE (4-3-3): Guaita 7 (Butland 46); Clyne 6, Andersen 7, Guehi 6, Mitchell 6; Kouyate 6, McArthur 6 (Mateta 89), Schlupp 6; Ayew 5 (Eze 84), Olise 7, Zaha 7.

CHELSEA (4-3-1-2): Mendy 6; Christensen 7, Silva 8, Rudiger 6; Ziyech 8, Kante 7 (Kovacic 74), Jorginho 6 (Loftus-Cheek 74), Sarr 6 (Alonso 74); Pulisic 5; Lukaku 5, Havertz 6.

Referee: David Coote 6/10