Newcastle extend unbeaten run to six as Hammers miss Top Four opportunity

Premier League: West Ham 1 Newcastle Utd 1

DAVID Moyes' West Ham missed another chance to climb into the top four as Newcastle denied them the winner that would have taken them above Manchester United for 24 hours at least.

The draw will suit Newcastle, who are now unbeaten in six games, with ten points from the last 12 available, and 12 from the last 18. They’re unbeaten in the league since Christmas.

West Ham took the lead in the 32nd minute when defender Craig Dawson headed in Aaron Cresswell's free-kick.

Newcastle made it 1-1 in first-half stoppage time when Declan Rice made a mess of a headed clearance and Joe Willock's prod trickled off the post and over the line.

It was a first goal this season for the former Arsenal youngster, and he told BT Sport: “We had to stick to our task. Everyone had to be at it to come away with a point today. We brought our game plan to them, and were dominant in the first half. It shows how far we’ve come as a group, and what the manager’s instilled into us. Eddie Howe is a brilliant manager and a brilliant person. We all trust him and we all buy into what he wants to do. I’m really happy he’s here and how far he’s taken us, and long may it continue. We’re looking to look up the table and not down.”

Added manager Howe: "He's got that athleticism, very good out of possession as well. He has been a key component in our recent matches.

"We knew today was going to be a tough examination and I'm delighted we have come through it."

