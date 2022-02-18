No dream start for Damien Duff as Shelbourne given harsh lesson

Shelbourne 0 St Patrick’s Athletic 3

A chastening experience for Damien Duff on his managerial debut as St Patrick’s Athletic laid down their early title credentials with a three-goal blitz.

It was a bit harsh for the new Shelbourne boss to be greeted with jeers of “you’re getting sacked in the morning” from the away contingent among the 4,000 crowd but he’ll have learnt about the disparity in class between those challenging and the rest, a crop of which his side is among. At least it won’t be this difficult for him all the time.

Darragh Burns opened the scoring at Tolka Park after 19 minutes, followed by Mark Doyle’s second just on the hour. A third from substitute James McClelland with seven minutes left ensured Duff’s was pouring himself an even larger glass of red wine than he’d planned.

For his senior debut, all the eyes and attention were on Duff and he received a rapturous reception when walked across the Tolka Park pitch to take his place in the dugout. He was on his feet within a minute when his Reds had the ball in the net.

A deep free-kick from Luke Byrne found Jak Moylan at the back post and though his effort was blocked by Joseph Anang, Dan Carr followed up to tap in the rebound. Cue the trademark cartwheel by the former Shamrock Rovers forward but his joy was short-lived as Michelle O’Neill belatedly raised her flag to penalise Moylan for offside.

Duff wasn’t too pleased by the late intervention, turning to the telemonitor on the sideline for guidance. It didn’t do much to vindicate his hunch, for it was the right call.

Moylan — one of 10 new players in the Reds’ starting line-up — was a livewire from the outset in the No 10 role and twice went close in the early exchanges.

Excellent pressing by Mark Coyle inside the Saints half won the ball back but when Molloy was freed, he dragged his shot wide of the near post.

Once again inaccuracy let the former Bohemians attacker down when he rampaged forward toward the box on 17 minutes and his scuffed effort didn’t cause Anang any trouble.

It had been a quiet opening for Tim Clancy’s Saints until Burns scorched his imprint on the game.

For all the attention generated by James Abankwah commanding a €500,000 fee from Udinese in the off-season, there was little about the Saints rejecting a bid for Burns.

The winger, who recently switched allegiance from Northern Ireland to the Republic, attracted the prying eyes of Hibernian, yet their low five-figure bid was derisory and rightly rebuffed.

He was the most alert when Daniel Hawkins inexplicably played a wayward pass across the pitch, allowing Burns to gather possession on the right. He had the composure to meander infield, skipping past his marker onto his favoured left foot and whipping his 20-yard shot into Lewis Webb’s top corner.

The concession left Duff stunned, keeping his thoughts to himself, while his assistant, another former Ireland international Joey O’Brien, did the rallying of the players.

It certainly had the effect of checking their momentum. Nervousness crept into their passing and only the ingenuity of Moylan retained their attacking presence. Duff was claiming a penalty when Abankwah brushed off Moylan while John Ross Wilson blasted a long-range shot over from an acute angle.

Burns had gone close in between to adding a second when he got away from Conor Kane and poked wide, further evidence of Shels failing to get to grips to the Saints’ dangerman.

Twice at the start of the second half, Shels almost levelled. Carr peeled off his marker to connect with Kane’s cross, without applying sufficient power to trouble Anang and it was the same for Hawkins when Carr found him with a cross from the opposite side.

Duff’s dream debut went up in smoke from those misses, for St Pat’s soon asserted their dominance.

For the second goal on 59 minutes, it was another sloppy pass, this one from Mark Coyle, that was seized upon. Mark Doyle had much to do from midway into the Shels half but slalomed away, replicating the Burns trick of dinking across a defender before driving a low shot inside the near post.

Billy King thundered a shot off the crossbar as Pat’s found their groove but the impish Arsenal loanee Jordan McEneff, sprung from the bench, gave Shels a second breath and a couple of chances.

They were still well short of their Dublin rivals in most departments, exemplified by the third goal three minutes from the end.

Mark Doyle made the running by fizzing a delivery across the box for McClelland to arrive on time to smash his first-time effort beyond Webb.

SHELBOURNE: L Webb; A O’Driscoll, L Byrne, S Griffin (C Ledwidge 27); JR Wilson, A Dervin (S Farrell 84), M Coyle, C Kane; D Hawkins (S Anaebonam 62), J Moylan (B McManus 85); D Carr (J McEneff 62).

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: J Anang; J Scott (T Grivosti 73), J Redmond, J Abankwah, A Breslin; J Lennon, C Forrester; D Burns (A O’Reilly 84), M Doyle, B King (J McClelland 67); E Doyle.

Referee: Rob Hennessey (Clare)