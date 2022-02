Bray Wanderers 0 Cork City 6

Dylan McGlade stole the show as rampant Cork got their 2022 SSE Airtricity League First Division season off to a flyer.

Four goals in a sensational six-minute second half spell saw City steam-roll Bray at a wind-swept Carlisle Grounds with Barry Coffey also on the mark twice.

The Rebels were unbeaten in their last 11 games in all competitions against the Seagulls. They led 1-0 at the interval before scoring four times between the 57th and 62nd minutes.

David Harrington’s 34th minute wind assisted goal-kick up the middle was flicked on. McGlade raced clear of the home defence to slot low past Stephen McGuinness.

That lead was doubled on 57 minutes by a fine solo effort by Barry Coffey who danced across the pitch before lashing in low from 20-yards.

The on-loan Celtic player then made it 3-0 on 59 when he headed in Kevin O’Connor’s cross off a corner.

Within moments, McGlade beat the offside to finish low past McGuinness before chipping the custodian from outside the penalty area to complete his treble on 62.

It got better for the visitors in the 76th minute as Ruairi Keating’s left footed shot in the box took a wicked deflection that looped beyond McGuinness.

The fixture only went ahead after an early morning pitch inspection. But the seaside venue was battered by wind and rain in the aftermath of Storm Eunice.

However, the tie was marred by an apparent half time incident between Bray and Cork fans over a flag with stewards having to intervene.

That led to a delay of 15 minutes before the second period restarted.

Before kick-off, both sets of supporters let off flares with some being thrown onto the pitch.

The game was just 50 seconds old when play was stopped again when further flares landed on the field of play which led to a three-minute delay.

Such instances happened three more times before the tenth minute. And several more times during the contest.

Hampered by the suspension of the experienced duo of Kevin Knight and Conor Clifford carried over from the 2021 season, the Seagulls handed no less than six debuts to Keith Dalton, Kurtis Byrne, Rob Manley, Zak O’Neill, Paul Fox and Vilius Labutis.

As for the Leesiders, they gave starts to close season signings Ally Gilchrist and Ruairi Keating. And included Wicklow native Aaron Bolger in midfield.

City started well with Manley having to clear near the line following a goal-mouth scramble off O’Connor’s seventh minute corner.

Wanderers hit back on 14 minutes with Labutis stinging the palms of Harrington with a snap-shot.

In first-half stoppage time, McGuinness thwarted Cian Murphy with a parried save off a low drive from the edge of the box. Then at the other end, Harrington got down well to smother Labutis’ low effort.

BRAY WANDERERS: McGuinness; Blackbyrne, Hugh Douglas, Callan (Hudson 35); Dalton (Thompson 86), Labutis, Zambra (Massey 66), O’Neill (Conor Knight 66), Fox; Byrne, Manley (Lynch 86).

CORK CITY: Harrington; Hakkinen (Kargbo 79), Coleman, Gilchrist, O’Connor; Bargary (Crowley 79), Coffey (Srbely 79), Bolger (Doona 68), McGlade (Healy 68); Keating, Murphy.

Referee: Gavin Colfer (Wicklow).