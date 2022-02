Athlone Town 2 Waterford FC 5

Carrying hope and expectation into the SSE Airtricity League First Division season, Waterford FC cruised to a convincing win in the midlands.

Athlone Town simply couldn’t cope with Waterford, who made a satisfying start to the campaign as Cian Kavanagh, Phoenix Patterson, Junior Quitirna (two), and substitute Louis Britton scored for the visitors’.

Seizing control early on, Waterford dictated the agenda netting two goals in the opening 18 minutes as Athlone Town struggled to contain Ian Morris’ outfit.

Waterford carved several chances with Quitirna, Patterson, and Eddie Nolan going close before Kavanagh headed home in the 16th minute.

A second was quickly added two minutes later when Patterson pounced after Athlone custodian Micheal Schlingermann saved Yassine En-Neyah’s initial attempt.

Under significant duress Athlone were struggling to deal with Waterford’s approach with a third goal planted in the 36th minute.

Quitirna struck a sweet free kick to steer Waterford further clear, much to the delight of a passionate travelling support.

Nine minutes into the second half Quitirna extended Waterford’s advantage as Morris’ charges continued to dominate.

Athlone did pinch a goal in the 80th minute as Stephen Kenny summoned a crisp finish to narrow the deficit.

Despite the concession Waterford weren’t too perturbed with the splendid Patterson supplying an inviting cross for Britton to head a fifth on 82.

Glen McAuley converted a penalty for Athlone four minutes from time, but sufficient Waterford damage had been inflicted.

ATHLONE TOWN: Schlingermann; Dobbin (Duffy, HT), van Geenen, Spain, Daly; Kenny, Hulme, Nkansah (Clarke, 61), Habing (Connolly, 78); McAuley, Oluwa (Edogun, 73).

WATERFORD FC: Murphy; Power, Nolan, Joshua, Taylor (Milambo, 87); Patterson, Griffin, Wordsworth, En-Neyah; Quitirna (Idowu, 73); Kavanagh (Britton, 73).

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan.