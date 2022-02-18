Derry comeback twice to draw with new-look Dundalk

Dundalk 2 Derry City 2

Derry City hit back twice to deny Stephen O’Donnell a winning start to his reign as Dundalk head coach at Oriel Park Friday night.

Goals from debutants Steven Bradley and Mark Connolly in either half had the Lilywhites dreaming of a winning start to the season but on each occasion Ruaidhrí Higgins' men responded within minutes through Joe Thomson and Jamie McGonigle as the sides had to settle for a point apiece.

In what was a fiery affair, both sides will feel they could have taken the three points with the hosts forcing several top saves from Brian Maher and McGonigle rattling the crossbar twice in quick succession at the end.

Sam Bone, one of eight debutants in the Dundalk line-up, had three long-range efforts in the first half - two of which were turned around the post by Maher and the other which rippled the side-netting.

It was another newbie to Oriel who lifted the roof off the place on 32 minutes though when he was released by Dan Williams before cutting in past Ciaran Coll and rifling a shot past Maher to the bottom left hand corner.

Derry would level on 41 minutes though with McGonigle breaking free up the right before squaring to Thomson to rifle high to the net.

Dundalk dominated the chances on the restart with Patrick Hoban hitting the crossbar early on and they deservedly restored their lead on 73 minutes when Mark Connolly bundled home Robbie Benson’s corner.

Their lead would last just five minutes though with McGonigle nodding in an equaliser from close range after a great break down the left by James Akintunde.

DUNDALK: Shepperd; Bone, Connolly, Boyle, Macari (Hanratty 90); Williams (Ward 82), Benson, Doyle (Kelly 60); Bradley, Hoban, Adams (Sloggett 60).

DERRY CITY: Maher; McJannet, Toal, Coll; Dummigan, Harkin (McEleney 62), Patching, Lafferty (Akintunde 62); Kavanagh, McGonigle, Thomson.

Referee: Rob Harvey (Dublin).