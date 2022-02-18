Five-star Treaty Utd start First Division season in style

Five-star Treaty Utd start First Division season in style

Fri, 18 Feb, 2022 - 21:45
Brendan Furlong

Wexford FC 1 Treaty Utd 5

Turning in a sparkling second half, Treaty Utd got their season off to the ideal start as they dominated a disappointing Wexford F C in this opening First Division game at Ferrycarrig Park.

Midfield became a real battleground and given it was their first game of the season was reflected in their play for little composure was evident for most of the opening half.

Wexford started well with Aaron Dobbs impressive in midfield. They created the early chance but both Dobbs and Dinny Corcoran saw their efforts well held by keeper Jack Brady.

Treaty having soaked up the early pressure were reliant on quick counter-attacks into the wind. It was from one of those attacks that they took a 19th minute lead somewhat against the run of plat when Lee Devitt headed home an Enda Curran cross.

Playing with increased confidence they extended their lead on 36 minutes when Joel Coustrain fired home after keeper Paul Hunt had spilled a Mark Walsh free kick.

Wexford hauled themselves back into the game minutes before the break when a Thomas Considine corner kick found its way through a packed goalmouth to the corner of the net leaving it 2-1 to the visitors at the interval.

After Aidan Friel spurned a great chance within two minutes of the restart shooting over the top from a few meters, the visitors assumed total control adding goals through Enda Curran (penalty on 49 minutes), Mark Walsh (56), and Callum McNamara four minutes later to lead 5-1 and secure the opening day points.

WEXFORD FC: Hunt, Friel, Cleary, Crowley, Davis, Dobbs, Considine, Corcoran, Byrne, Groome, Fitzgerald.

Subs: O'Sullivan for Considine (65); Wells for Fitzgerald (65).

TREATY UTD: Brady, Fleming, Ludden, Guerins, McNamara, Melody, Devitt, Coustrain, Curran, Walsh, Gorman.

Sub: Hanlon for Walsh (60).

Referee: Oliver Molloy.

