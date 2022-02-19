Covid affects Ireland squad in Murcia

Vera Pauw’s Ireland women have had to deal with a Covid-19 scare in the camp ahead of Saturday’s Pinatar Cup game against Russia in Murcia (7.30pm).

While the men’s team have been impacted by Covid-19, with up to 12 players affected as confirmed cases or close contracts during windows for a year from October 2021, the women’s team had none till this week.

Two players are isolating after one tested positive and another, her room-mate, was deemed a close contact.

Repeat tests on the remainder of the squad returning negative results.

Ireland beat Poland 2-1 in Wednesday’s opener and will face Russia on Saturday, with a place in Tuesday’s final at stake.

Pauw was planning on making wholesale changes to her side anyway, while insisting the style won’t change with a view to the resumption of their World Cup qualifiers.

Occupying the play-off spot at the midway point of the campaign, next up is a visit to Gothenburg for a meeting with the runaway leaders Sweden on April 12.

“It was a fantastic win,” said Pauw about the Poland win.

“We were the better team and we haven’t shown control and composure so far against opponents of this calibre.

“The next game will be a completely different team playing - all of the players who do not usually play will play, but we will not change our strategy or our playing style.

The Dutchwoman wants to concentrate on a system that operates two holding midfielders in front of the defence, allowing Katie McCabe and Heather Payne to string down the wings. Different players will be afforded the chance of showing they are capable of replicating it should the need arise during the final lap of the campaign.

“You need to grow as a team to be able to qualify (for major tournaments).

“It is the whole team, not just 27 players but also the stand-by players who put energy in so the whole group is going to another level.”

The three uncapped players in the squad, goalkeeper Megan Walsh, defender Chloe Mustaki and teen forward Abbie Larkin, will feature against the Russias who sit five places above Ireland in the Fifa rankings.