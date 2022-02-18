Shelbourne propose Tolka Park buyout

Shelbourne have submitted a proposal to purchase Tolka Park – a move that would end their involvement in cohabiting with Bohemians at Dalymount Park.

The proposed ground-share has met with resistance by Shelbourne fans and local residents, who established the Save Tolka Park campaign with a view to continuing the ground’s century-old tradition for football.

While Shels continued to participate with Bohs on a steering group around the €35m Dalymount rebuild – due to start at the end of 2023 – they heeded feedback from fans and were working on a contingency.

Led by Chairman Andrew Doyle, the club have now officially tabled an offer to buy Tolka from Dublin City Council.

The news was confirmed by DCC, who insisted any departure by Shels from the alliance would not interfere with the Dalymount plan.

However, they are seeking to recoup costs expended so far in relation to the Reds’ involvement.

The potentially seminal development comes on the same day Damien Duff leads their promoted first-team into Premier Division battle against St Patrick’s Athletic before a sold-out 4,100 Tolka crowd (7.45pm).

“DCC officials met with Shelbourne board members today and a proposal submitted by the club to purchase Tolka Park Football Stadium from the City Council and redevelop it into a multi-sport stadium was discussed,” said DCC.

“Dublin City Council has agreed in good faith to examine the proposal in detail and will reconvene meetings with the board when further detail has been provided, which is expected to be received from Shelbourne FC within the next two weeks. The City Council will then carry out its due diligence on the proposal.

“Dublin City Council bought out the legal interests of various parties in both Dalymount and Tolka Park in 2016 as part of its strategic plan to develop a municipal stadium at Dalymount Park to ensure the viability of League of Ireland Football on the northside of Dublin.

“Since acquiring both grounds, significant costs have been incurred by the City Council on an annual basis to ensure that both stadiums meet the required League of Ireland stadium certification.

“The City Council is willing to examine the proposal. However, it would be based on a cost recovery model for expenditure incurred by the City Council and a firm commitment from Shelbourne FC that Tolka Park can be re-developed in a reasonable period and that adequate finance is in place.

“We understand that the proposals will have no financial implications for either the City Council or the State.

“Dublin City Council would like to reaffirm its commitment to developing a municipal stadium at Dalymount Park. We are continuing to work with all stakeholders including both clubs, the Government and local community groups to develop a modern municipal stadium.”