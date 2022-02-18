Finn Harps game off, Jim Goodwin close to Aberdeen move

Tonight's meeting of Finn Harps v Drogheda United has been postponed due to pitch conditions.

The SSE Airtricity Premier Division fixture fell foul of a 1pm pitch inspection at Finn Park deemed the pitch unplayable.

However, the opening night fixture between Bray Wanderers and Cork City passed a 10am pitch inspection at the Carlisle Grounds with the match set to go ahead.

The League of Ireland will continue to monitor all weather warnings ahead of tonight's fixtures with a pitch inspection scheduled for 10am tomorrow for Saturday's Sligo Rovers v Bohemians match in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Meanwhile, Waterford native Jim Goodwin has moved closer to becoming the new manager of Aberdeen after St Mirren granted permission for talks.

The Dons sacked Stephen Glass last Sunday, with the side currently ninth in the SPFL and out of the Scottish Cup following the defeat to Motherwell.

An Aberdeen statement reads: "The Club confirms it has been given permission by St Mirren FC to talk to its manager, Jim Goodwin, regarding the vacant managerial position.

"We will make a formal announcement when the process to secure a new manager is complete."

A St Mirren spokesperson added: "St Mirren Football Club can confirm that we have been approached by Aberdeen FC to speak to manager Jim Goodwin in relation to their managerial vacancy."

Former Ireland U21 defender Goodwin (40) has been in charge of St Mirren since 2019, bringing a raft of Irish players to the club, including Jamie McGrath who joined Wigan Athletic on the recent transfer deadline day, and former Cork City defender Conor McCarthy.