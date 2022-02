Leicester City 4 Randers 1

Leicester City put aside their domestic struggles as they beat Danish side Randers 4-1 in the first leg of the Europa Conference League Play-Off.

In the battle of the domestic cup winners, the game started as many anticipated, with Leicester dominating the early proceedings.

And in the 22nd minute, the hosts got the lead they deserved. Ademola Lockman clipped a ball into the Randers penalty area, and Wilfred Ndidi was on hand to calmly finish into the bottom corner to break the visitors’ resistance.

The gulf in class between the two sides was clear to see. Randers had goalkeeper Patrik Carlgren to thank for keeping the score at one-nil after a string of fine saves.

Daniel Amartey should have been put the game to bed before the interval, but he managed to head wide of the post despite being only two yards out.

But no sooner should Leicester have been out of touch, were they pegged back. A superb cut-back from Kehinde found Randers Captain Vito Hammershoj-Mistrati, who guided his shot past Schmeichel from 12 yards to bring the visitor’s level on the stroke of half-time.

The Foxes didn’t let the equaliser dent their confidence, and they retook the lead five minutes into the second half. A scramble in the Randers box fell to Harvey Barnes, and the winger bent the ball into the bottom corner to put Brendan Rodgers’ men back in front.

Leicester City's Harvey Barnes scores their side's second goal

Five minutes later, Leicester extended their advantage. Tielemans was denied from close range by the outstanding Carlgren, but Patson Daka was on hand to tap in the rebound to extend the Foxes’ lead.

The hosts then put any hope of a Randers comeback to bed in the 74th minute. Lookman once again terrorising the visitor’s defence, with his cutback falling to Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to roll in Leicester’s fourth of the night. A dominant display by Rodgers men, who take a three goal advantage into the second leg.

LEICESTER CITY: 4-3-3 Schmeichel 7, Albrighton 7 Vestergaard 7 Soyuncu 7 Amartey 7 Tielemans 8 Ndidi 8, (Maddison, 64’, Choudhury, 83’) Dewsbury-Hall (Soumare, 83’) 8 Lookman 9, Daka 8 (Iheanacho, 64’) Barnes 8 (Perez, 83’)

RANDERS: 4-4-2 Carlgren 9 Kallesoe 7 Graves 8 Piesinger 8 Kopplin 7 Kehinde (Kylsner, 76’) 8 Johnsen 7 Lauenborg (Tibbling, 64’) 7 Ankersen 7 (Bundgaard, HT’) Kamara 7 (Brock-Madsen, 64’) Hammershoy-Mistrati (Enggard, 87’) 8