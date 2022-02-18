Alliance between Bohemians and St Kevin’s a model for cooperation

In an ideal world, alliances between underage and League of Ireland clubs would work to the template set by St Kevin’s Boys and Bohemians.

The FAI did their best to diffuse tensions between the sectors over the onset of the national underage leagues by encouraging them to join forces to operate a hybrid model.

It was the FAI’s method for letting the schoolboy outfits gently down from preventing them entering the Under-15 national league in their own right.

When pre-conditions are laid out, resentment is inevitable and many of the so-called partnerships between traditional underage clubs and their senior party were cosmetic and didn’t last.

The Saints and Bohemians have not alone lasted the distance since their inception in 2018 but have confirmed a two-year extension.

According to St Kevin’s, the first club of Ireland legend Liam Brady in Santry, Dublin, this continuation debunks any rumours of the relationship being on the rocks.

“It was important to dispel doubts, harness experiences and know-how forming an alliance that would ultimately benefit both while not losing one’s identity in the process,” said Ken Donoghue, the club’s football director.

Keith Long’s record for promoting youth since his appointment as Bohs manager seven years ago has been crucial in validating the fusion..

The list of young Saints graduate into the Bohs first-team since 2018 is a long one.

Amongst them are Evan Ferguson, who has really impressed since his move to Brighton, reigning PFAI Young Player of the Year Dawson Devoy and his Ireland U21 colleague Ross Tierney, who has just departed to join Motherwell in the SPFL.

Jamie Mullins, who became the youngest goalscorer in the history of the club in FAI senior cup last season, is another of the alumni, as are Aaron Doran, Sean Grehan, Gavin O’Brien, Promise Omochere, James McManus, Jack Funge and Robbie Mahon.

Three others who left to join UK clubs before Brexit last brought down the shutters on moving before the age of 16 were also on track for progression. David Okagbu, Bosun Lawal and Cian Kelly and Stoke City, Watford FC and Derby County respectively.

Daniel Mandriou, Daragh Leahy, Dylan Watts, Robbie McCourt and, most recently, Ryan Cassidy are other former Saints to have donned the Bohs colours after plotting their first professional forays in the UK.

In team competition, just as the partnership commenced, Bohemians won the FAI Under-19 league and competed in the Uefa Champions Youth League while the Under-17s finished runners-up.

Success has continued for the Gypsies in the Under-17 Mark Farren National Cup (2019) and Under-17 (2020) along with the most recent Under 15 title (2021).

Since that Under-15 league breakthrough in 2018, the age level of competition was reduced by the FAI to include Under-13s.

There’s renewed controversy over the start of this season’s Under-14 schedule but these two components remain undeterred in their intention to strengthen their bond.

Recruiting Craig Sexton as their new Academy manager in December creates a solid conduit between the parties.

“I am here to help the whole process and to help everyone reach their potential,” said Sexton, who left the FAI coach education department for the new post.

“I believe we can bring it to another level. We have a great working relationship with St Kevin’s for the last number of years, it has certainly been fruitful for everybody. We have benefited and they have benefited, so I am excited about continuing working with the guys.

“For young players developing at the moment, the resources and supports they have now at academy level are unbelievable compared to what went before.

“We are lucky to have that, we are lucky to be able to support the development of young players.

“We are in a much better place in terms of facilities available to us. We have the use of St Kevin’s resources at Shanowen Road and St Aidan’s school while Bohemians have a first-class training facility at DCU.

“Everything is on site now, everything is catered for. It is night and day compared to what I played in at that age.”

Sexton was a goalkeeper in the same international squad of Robbie Brady and Jeff Hendrick, two former Kevin’s players who have gone on to represent their country with distinction.

Jack Byrne was another to follow soon after and while he’s tasked with tormenting Bohs as the talisman of Shamrock Rovers, there’s a mutual respect about his upbringing.

“We’re two elite clubs operating out of the northside of Dublin,” said Long.

“We both have a reputation for bringing talent through and have the same vision. You only have to look at the calibre of player St Kevin’s have produced in the past to see that.”