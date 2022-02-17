Plotlines aplenty but can anyone stop a Shamrock Rovers three in a row?

And they’re off. A pre-season that began with the First Division champions firing their manager and the FAI Cup winners losing theirs within days will finally give way to action on the pitch and full houses.

Four matches apiece in the Premier and First Divisions will get proceedings underway tonight and, in another controversial development over the winter months, it took Shamrock Rovers an appeal to allow crowds to watch the champions kicking off their defence against UCD.

Rovers had been unfairly hit with a stadium ban for the idiocy of two “fans” letting off fireworks at Waterford last October, their sanction ultimately and sensibly reduced to a €5,000 fine.

While the Hoops’ quest for a third title on the spin justifies respect, their thunder on the opening night has been stolen by a legend who finished his playing career at Tallaght.

All eyes and cameras will be trained on the movements of Damien Duff across the Dublin divide at Tolka Park.

His Shelbourne team won’t be in the same conversation with Rovers in terms of silverware but Duffer is at platinum level.

It’s the equivalent of Roy Keane returning to manage Cork City or Cobh for crossover appeal. Judging by his initial soundbites in the media, Duff is capable of matching his former Ireland captain’s outspokenness.

When survival is the bottom line, the journey of Shels’ threatens to be torturous. Duff is waiting for the naysayers to stick the boot in — and how he deals with the flak is the next phase of this burgeoning story.

Equally interesting as a plotline from tonight’s live televised game is the state of play for St Patrick’s Athletic.

Had matters gone to plan for billionaire owner Garrett Kelleher, this would mark the latest test of Stephen O’Donnell’s managerial credentials.

Finishing runners-up and winning the FAI Cup was an acceptable return last season and the funds were there to apply more pressure on Rovers but in stepped the new ownership of Dundalk to lure one of their favourite sons to their project.

Over four months on and the Saints still haven’t officially acknowledged O’Donnell’s departure, an event currently the subject of High Court proceedings.

Kelleher doesn’t want a reluctant party at his club but a potential legal case during the season, and all the detail it entails, is the type of unsightly sideshow the Dundalk hierarchy were confident was consigned to their predecessors’ reign.

Tim Clancy will instead be in the Saints dugout, embarking on the next chapter of his managerial career having made his mark on his maiden job at Drogheda United.

Bigger budgets nevertheless bring bigger expectations and having been backed financially by Kelleher, he’s got the armoury to target a first title for the club since 2013.

Marksman Eoin Doyle’s capture by Pat’s, beating off competition from his former club Rovers, may transpire to be the most astute transfer deal, trumping Jack Byrne’s Tallaght return.

They were the two high-profile signings of the off-season, each returning from abroad for respective motivations.

Unlike last year’s procession, when Rovers prevailed by 16 points, a title race seems a certainty.

Outside of those top pair, Derry are the other genuine league contenders.

Quality is in abundance across Ruaidhrí Higgins’ squad, yet there’s a clear imbalance between attack and defence.

Newly-recruited goalkeeper Brian Maher, though impressive for Ireland’s U21s, remains inexperienced and unproven over a season at top club level. There were some odd decisions on goalkeepers during the transfer window, especially O’Donnell failing to land one of repute to complement his array of outfield gems, and that Bohemians still have James Talbot between the sticks does give them a starting base.

Runners-up in 2020, they struggled to combine the demands of Europe last season, and have been unable to replace their departed stars with sufficient calibre throughout the pitch.

It’s the same syndrome for Sligo Rovers. They’ll be operating without Johnny Kenny’s firepower and the defensive nous of John Mahon, thrusting the focus on Liam Buckley’s latest flock of newcomers. He’ll require at least one of his finds from abroad to hit the ground running to retain European football for a third year on the trot.

Undeniably blighting the competition is the geographical anomaly, specifically the absence of a Munster team in the top-flight for the first time in a century.

Rovers are the furthest south of the 10 Premier Division teams, causing alarm for the new independent Chairman of the league committee.

Former Minister for Foreign Affairs Dermot Ahern, in conversation with fellow Dundalk native Gerry Malone last week, said: “It may well be that we will have to look at that (expansion) or bring in a rule for a regional balance.

“I’m not sure playing the same teams so many times in a 10-team division is a good idea.

“I think it’s terrible not to have clubs from Limerick, Cork, Waterford, and Galway in the Premier Division but an expansion of the divisions is not on the cards.”

A bit of football will provide a novel distraction from such divisive issues — for a while anyway.