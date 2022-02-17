Stephen O'Donnell deflates expectation for a 'different Dundalk'

Dundalk head coach Stephen O’Donnell has moved to dampen expectations ahead of the start of the new SSE Airtricity League season following a winter of change at Oriel Park.

For the first time in almost a decade the Co Louth side are not expected to challenge for the title after a hectic few months which saw former owner Andy Connolly and the STATSports duo of Alan Clarke and Sean O’Connor take back control of the club from American investors PEAK6.

With the Lilywhites now living within their means and O’Donnell having come in late following the furore which surrounded his decision to ditch St Patrick’s Athletic after their FAI Cup victory over Bohemians at the end of November, the 36-year-old admits that it’s a “different Dundalk” that will be kick-starting their season against Derry City.

“Ultimately people need to be realistic,” he said.

“There were two players who started last Friday (in the Malone Cup against Drogheda) who were here last year. It’s a brand new team. It’s not as if that group of players were able to play lots of friendlies together either because we had so many bodies coming in late in the day so people need to be realistic as to where it’s all at.

“It is a different Dundalk to what we’ve been used to with regards to continuity and being the dominant force over the last eight or nine years. It’s a new era as such and a new team, a new squad, and a whole sort of facelift. It’s a new club to a certain extent so people need to remember that in regards to how advanced our progression is.

“I’ve no doubt that there will be bumps in the road along the way, as there would be with any sort of starting off period. We’ve a whole new group in the building but there’s talent there and talent we believe in but it’s going to take a period of time for everything to gel together and for us to get to a point where you’d be satisfied and content.

“It’s just going to have to happen in the league whereas ideally you’d want that bedding in process to happen in a good chunk of pre-season and maybe the first while of the league but it might be that little bit longer now. There is talent in the group and it’s our job now to get them bedded in as quickly as possible.”

O’Donnell — who will have to plan without Darragh Leahy and John Mountney against Derry — admits the season is coming a little sooner than he’d have liked.

“In an ideal world we’d have loved another fortnight because even the likes of Lewis Macari only came in last week,” he said.

“We’re only getting bodies back — Andy Boyle, Greg Sloggett, and Brian Gartland — and Stevie Bradley has only played sort of 75 minutes and Joe Adams was injured when he came over so he has missed a little chunk. Given all of those things, the longer we could have had in pre-season the better but it is what it is,” said O’Donnell.