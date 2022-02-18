Cobh Ramblers look to celebrate century year in style

Darren Murphy is planning to mark the century year of Cobh Ramblers by surprising some of the First Division big guns.

Since being reissued a licence by the FAI to participate in the First Division in 2013 following a four-year absence, the club have been working to get off-pitch structure to best practice standard while remaining competitive on it.

Forging a link-up with Burnley in May was one of the highlights of last season — and U15 players Frankie Sheahan and Devon Gibson underwent assessment at the Premier League club last week —but Murphy has brought a different dimension with his management.

The ex-Cork City and Stevenage player began last season coaching the Rams’ Under-19 before being promoted to senior boss in July on a caretaker basis. He was confirmed as Stuart Ashton’s permanent successor in September on a contract to cover this season, offering time during the off-season to apply his stamp.

That he was granted the extension midway through a stretch of seven defeats, including an FAI Cup exit to Maynooth University Town, spoke of the board’s faith in the 36-year-old. He duly repaid them by completing the campaign with three straight wins, including a 2-0 win over champions Shelbourne.

With play-off places on offer again down to fifth, Cobh want to be in the frame against rivals with far superior budgets and full-time set-ups.

Murphy is concentrating on his own parish first, assembling a squad equally equipped with desire as talent.

“We’re not just here to make up numbers,” he said. “This is a big year for Cobh and we want players with the hunger not just to play for the team but to succeed by challenging.”

Cobh begin their campaign on Saturday at Longford.