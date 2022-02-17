Premier Division club by club: St Pat's best placed to capitalise on any Rovers staleness

BOHEMIANS

Manager: Keith Long (appointed October 2014).

Will be badly missed: Georgie Kelly — Last year’s leading scorer in the country with 26 goals would be a loss to any team but especially one aiming to reclaim their European spot.

The boy can do good: Jordan Flores — the man known for contorting his body to score the goal of the 2020 season is back in the league, at Bohs rather than Dundalk, and has the talent to make a difference.

Last four seasons (2018: 6th: 2019: 3rd, 2020: 2nd, 2021: 5th).

Prediction: 5th. At least Bohs have arrested their one-year contract cycle but too late to spark an upturn this year.

DERRY CITY

Manager: Ruaidhrí Higgins (appointed April 2021)

Will be badly missed: Will Fitzgerald — moneybags Derry held onto their best but the Limerick attacker is a gem that will be Sligo Rovers’ gain.

The boy can do good: Patrick McEleney — one of the island’s most gifted playmakers should thrive back in his home surrounds. Still only 29.

Patrick McEleney in action for Dundalk last year. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Last four seasons (2018: 8th, 2019: 4th, 2020: 7th, 2021: 4th).

Prediction: 3rd. Investment has brought a clutch of stars to the Higgins’ project but they lack defensive strength to reign supreme.

DROGHEDA UNITED

Manager: Kevin Doherty (promoted from assistant Dec 2021).

Will be badly missed: Mark Doyle — last year’s third highest scorer in the league won’t be around to nick the goals which earned Drogs precious points in their survival feat.

The boy can do good: Adam Foley — began last season on fire for Finn Harps but being closer to home ought to improve his consistency.

Last four seasons (2018: 4th in First Division, 2019: lost promotion play-off, 2020: First Division winners, 2021: 7th).

Prediction: 8th. Second season syndrome in the top flight may hurt Drogs.

DUNDALK

Head Coach: Stephen O’Donnell (appointed December 2021).

Will be badly missed: Michael Duffy — international class on his day but last year’s chaos contributed to him fleeing with three others to Derry.

The boy can do good: Dan Williams — on loan from Swansea City as one of the several imports, the midfielder is capable of flourishing.

Last four seasons (2018: champions, 2019: champions, 2020: 3rd, 2021: 6th).

Prediction: 5th. A year of resetting for Dundalk after their greatest ever side was broken up.

FINN HARPS

Manager: Ollie Horgan (appointed October 2013).

Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Will be badly missed: Mark Coyle — the veteran club captain quit in January after eight years, yet not before aiming a parting shot at his boss.

The boy can do good: Filip Mihaljević — journeymen can land running in LOI, as seen by Anthony Elding and Rodrigo Tosi, so the Croatian has a stage to shine ahead of his 30th birthday next month.

Last four seasons (2018: Promoted through play-offs, 2019: 9th, stayed up through play-offs, 2020: 8th, 2021: 8th).

Prediction: 10th. Put nothing past Ollie Horgan but this could be a bridge too far.

SHAMROCK ROVERS

Manager: Stephen Bradley (appointed November 2016).

Will be badly missed: Joey O’Brien — moreso for his influence in the dressing room. The former Ireland international accepted an invite to join Damien Duff’s coaching staff at Shels.

The boy can do good: Jack Byrne — pure gold. A player superior to this stage will assist and score with abandon.

Last four seasons (2018: 3rd, 2019: 2nd, 2020: champions, 2021: champions).

Prediction: 2nd. Risk of staleness in the squad that crept in last year hovers.

SHELBOURNE

Manager: Damien Duff (appointed November 2021).

Will be badly missed: Ryan Brennan — voted by his peers as the best player in Shels’ victorious First Division campaign, he just wasn’t for Duff.

The boy can do good: Jordan McEneff — Arsenal loanee holds the tools to influence outcomes of games, once he stays fit.

Jordan McEneff during a Shelbourne FC squad portrait session at AUL Complex. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Last four seasons (2018: FD 3rd, 2019: FD champions, 2020: 9th, 2021: FD champions).

Prediction: 7th. More lows than highs loom but Duff has assembled a squad equipped to steer clear of the drop.

SLIGO ROVERS

Manager: Liam Buckley (appointed October 2018).

Will be badly missed: Johnny Kenny — teen striker was destined for Britain after his breakthrough season and Celtic swooped.

The boy can do good: Adam McDonnell — his first full season at the Showgrounds promises much for the creative midfielder.

Last four seasons (2018: 7th, 2019: 7th, 2020: 4th, 2021: 3rd).

Prediction: 4th. Can’t afford to be as sporadic as last season but quality there to retain European spot.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC

Manager: Tim Clancy (appointed December 2021).

Will be badly missed: Robbie Benson — for his nonchalance, he’s a serious midfield mainstay and leaves a cavity behind to fill.

The boy can do good: Adam O’Reilly — Preston loanee can revel in a better team than when he played for Waterford last year.

Last four seasons (2018: 5th, 2019: 5th, 2020: 6th, 2021: Runners-up).

Prediction: Champions. Strong recruitment and unity of purpose afford best chances to usurp Rovers.

UCD

Manager: Andy Myler (appointed December 2019).

Will be badly missed: Paul Doyle — Dundalk won the race for last year’s captain, the Mayo midfielder a driving force in their promotion.

The boy can do good: Colm Whelan — could have left for Shamrock Rovers but his goals will be integral to the Students’ survival tilt.

Last four seasons (2018: First Division champions, 2019: 10th, 2020: FD: 3rd, 2021: FD: 3rd – promoted via play-off).

Prediction: 9th. A slog awaits but fitness levels are on their side during the marathon.