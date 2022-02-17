Don't write off Megan Campbell just yet

Megan Campbell admits having feared premature retirement as she prepares to end her 26-month Ireland hiatus.

Serious knee and ankle injuries halted an international career that has been stuck on 42 caps since Vera Pauw’s first match in charge, the 3-2 Euro qualification win over Ukraine in October 2019. Campbell has since moved from Manchester City to Liverpool and finally played her first competitive match for two years in December.

The Drogheda native (28) has played her part in the Reds accumulating a 10-point lead at the summit of the English Championship, on course for promotion back to the Super League, but admits her game-time has to be structured.

Pauw intends to ring the changes – potentially a full XI – for Saturday’s Pinatar Cup friendly against Russia in Spain (7.30pm Irish time). Goals from Birmingham City’s Quinn duo, Lucy and Louise, sealed a 2-1 comeback win over Poland in Wednesday’s opener.

“It's never easy when you are away from football, especially when that's your job,” admitted Campbell, whose long-throw talents from left-back were a key weapon when she was available for the early stages of the last World Cup qualifiers.

“I am at a stage where my knee, unfortunately, isn't in the condition it used to be.

“Once I manage the game-load right, hopefully, I will be able to keep my career going for as long as possible.”

Inevitably, there were dark days when a cycle of progress and regression took hold. Medical advice was that she might never play competitively again.

“I mean I'm not going to lie and say that those thoughts didn't go through my mind - some days when I'm struggling they still do,” she confessed about contemplating retirement.

“But I’ve always said I don't want my body to be the reason why I stop.

“I want to be the one to choose when I want to finish my career. I know that means managing now that I'm older and I've had a few injuries but hopefully it will be on my terms when I do finish.

“I'm Irish at the end of the day. You don't give in easy and always fight. I'm going to do that for as long as I can.

“My aim is to be available for the game against Russia on Saturday. I am working with Vera, the squad, and the staff to make sure I am in the best position for that. It's been a long process and it's not easy when you go from club to international as well, to do that on the back of a long-term injury, it's even harder but hopefully I get some minutes on Saturday.”