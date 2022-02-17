Liverpool provide a performance to silence the doubters

In a week in which critics dared to ask whether Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have won enough trophies, his team showed the kind of grit, determination, and nous in Milan to suggest the desire is there to win many more.

This was no easy victory against an Inter side which dominated for long periods and at times looked highly impressive. But it was one that showed how much Klopp’s side have learned in recent years, secured by late goals from Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah in what you have to say was the perfect away performance in Europe.

You might say that 2-0 flattered the visitors, but their defence was outstanding, denying Inter a single shot on target despite their dominance.

There was also a promising cameo from new signing Luis Diaz to enjoy and an excellent display from Ibrahima Konate, emphasising that is not only the old boys who are driving Liverpool forward.

The victory comes with good timing, because the question was asked earlier this week whether Liverpool had won enough trophies under Klopp in relation to the quality of their squad; and it clearly hit a nerve.

Trent Alexander-Arnold replied with a spiky answer in which he pointed out that Manchester City, for all their domination in England and all their financial backing, had never won the Champions League — unlike the men from Anfield. He’s right, but the more you think about Liverpool’s trophy haul since Klopp arrived in 2015 the more the question starts to play on your mind.

Yes, the history-making title-winning season in 2020 was remarkable, one of the greatest in Liverpool’s history. Yes, their Champions League win in 2019 was special, and, yes, some of the football played along the way has been exhilarating and memorable. There are also a Super Cup and a Club World Cup to add to the pile, of course.

But four trophies in seven years for a squad that is now regarded as potentially the greatest Liverpool have ever possessed? Perhaps there is something in that statement which digs and irks at the likes of Salah, Sadio Mane, Robert Firmino, Jordan Henderson, and James Milner.

Should they, under such an outstanding manager and with such a strong squad, have won more?

The good news for Liverpool fans, however, is that this performance in Italy goes a long way to show that further silverware is on the horizon.

This 2019 European champions are arrowing in on a quarter-final and also just 10 days away from a League Cup final, against Chelsea at Wembley — a chance to win a trophy they haven’t lifted since 2012.

They then face Norwich in the fifth found of the FA Cup and still have dreams in the Premier League, where they sit nine points behind leaders Manchester City but with a game in hand and City still to play at the Etihad in April.

Add in a second leg against Inter at Anfield, in which Liverpool will be strong favourites, and you can see why this hard-fought, canny victory, built on experience and game management, is so important.

Nevertheless, there is certainly a need to turn these high-level performances into silverware in future.

Many of Liverpool’s key men are either in their 30s or heading towards them, and there aren’t many players whose level continues to rise after that landmark (Messi and Ronaldo excepted, of course).

Salah, for instance, is 29 and now reaching a level where he is regarded as a potential World Player of the Year. But you don’t win that accolade if you don’t win multiple trophies. What critics, and even admirers, are asking is can Klopp squeeze more trophies out of this squad before it eventually, and inevitably, hits a peak and begins to drop? That kind of question cannot be answered in advance of finals, of course, but if ever there was a performance to silence any doubters, this was it.

Inter were excellent in the first half and even better in the second. But Liverpool’s defending, in all areas of the pitch, was excellent and just when it seemed that the Italians were on the verge of making a breakthrough, the visitors struck twice in ruthless fashion.

The result sets up the possibility of a battle with City, who were so impressive in their 5-0 demolition of Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday, to win this trophy — and that’s a match-up you wouldn’t want to call.

City are dominant right now in the Premier League, but this looks like a Liverpool team hellbent on winning silverware to secure their own legacy.